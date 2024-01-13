

Which Local Channel I Can Watch Texans Game plus 5 Interesting Facts

Are you a passionate Houston Texans fan searching for the best local channel to catch all the live action of your favorite team? Look no further, as we provide you with the ultimate guide to watching Texans games on local channels. Additionally, we have some interesting facts about the team that you may find fascinating. Lastly, we’ve compiled a list of commonly asked questions regarding watching Texans games on local channels, with their answers for your convenience.

Local Channel to Watch Texans Game:

If you reside in the Houston area, you can tune in to KHOU 11, the local CBS affiliate, to watch the majority of Texans games. CBS has a long-standing partnership with the NFL, making it the go-to channel for broadcasting AFC games. By tuning in to KHOU 11, you won’t miss a moment of Texans’ thrilling action on the field.

Interesting Facts about the Houston Texans:

1. Expansion Team: The Houston Texans were established as an expansion team in 2002 after the NFL decided to bring football back to the city following the departure of the Houston Oilers in 1997.

2. First Playoff Appearance: In the 2011 season, the Texans clinched their first-ever playoff berth, winning the AFC South division title. They defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round but lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round.

3. Home Field Advantage: NRG Stadium, the Texans’ home field, has a retractable roof, making it the first NFL stadium with this feature. It can hold up to 71,995 fans, creating an electrifying atmosphere during home games.

4. J.J. Watt’s Dominance: J.J. Watt, a former Texans defensive end, was a force to be reckoned with during his time with the team. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award three times (2012, 2014, 2015) and was a standout player known for his incredible athleticism and disruptive play.

5. Battle Red Day: The Texans wear their vibrant red jerseys on “Battle Red Day.” This special game day tradition started in 2003 and is an homage to the team’s nickname, “Bulls on Parade.” The Texans have had significant success on Battle Red Day, making it a highly anticipated event for fans.

Common Questions about Watching Texans Games on Local Channels:

1. Can I watch Texans games on local cable/satellite channels?

Yes, you can watch Texans games on the local CBS affiliate, KHOU 11, if you have cable or satellite TV.

2. Is there a live streaming option available for Texans games?

Yes, you can stream Texans games live through the CBS All Access app or website if you have a subscription.

3. Can I watch Texans games for free on local channels?

Yes, if you have an antenna, you can watch Texans games on KHOU 11 for free.

4. Do Texans games get blacked out on local channels?

Typically, NFL games are not subject to blackout rules, meaning you should be able to watch Texans games on local channels without any issues.

5. What if I live outside the Houston area?

If you live outside the Houston area, you can still watch Texans games through various streaming services or the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

6. Can I watch the Texans game on my mobile device?

Yes, you can watch the game on your mobile device through the CBS Sports app or the CBS All Access app.

7. Are there any other local channels that broadcast Texans games?

No, currently, KHOU 11 is the primary local channel that broadcasts Texans games.

8. Can I watch Texans games in Spanish?

Yes, you can watch the game in Spanish on the local Telemundo station, KTMD 47.

9. Do the Texans have any primetime games?

Yes, the Texans usually have a few primetime games during the season, which are typically broadcast on national networks like NBC, ESPN, or NFL Network.

10. Will the local channel broadcast preseason games as well?

Yes, the local CBS affiliate broadcasts both regular season and preseason Texans games.

11. What if the Texans game overlaps with another broadcast on the local channel?

In case of overlap, the local channel usually prioritizes airing the Texans game but may occasionally switch to a secondary channel for the conflicting broadcast.

12. Can I watch Texans games on demand?

Yes, if you have a subscription to CBS All Access, you can watch Texans games on-demand after they have aired.

13. Are there any local sports bars that show Texans games?

Yes, many local sports bars in the Houston area show Texans games on their screens, providing a lively atmosphere for fans to enjoy the game together.

14. Can I record Texans games on my DVR?

Yes, if you have a DVR, you can easily record Texans games on the local CBS affiliate to watch at your convenience.

Now that you know where to catch the thrilling Houston Texans games on local channels, you can cheer for your team with enthusiasm alongside fellow fans. Remember to mark your calendars for Battle Red Day, and don’t forget to wear your red jersey to show your support for the Bulls on Parade!





