

Which Sirius Radio Channels Play the Oldies?

SiriusXM Radio offers a wide variety of channels, catering to every taste and preference. If you are a fan of oldies music, you’ll be pleased to know that SiriusXM has several channels dedicated to playing the classics. Here are some of the top Sirius radio channels that play the oldies:

1. ’60s on 6: This channel takes you back to the groovy era of the 1960s, playing all the hits from that decade. From the Beatles to the Rolling Stones, you’ll find yourself immersed in the golden age of rock and pop.

2. ’70s on 7: Journey through the disco era with this channel, as it brings you the best music from the 1970s. Get ready to dance to the tunes of ABBA, Bee Gees, and Donna Summer.

3. ’80s on 8: Relive the glory days of MTV and big hair with this channel, featuring hits from the 1980s. From Madonna to Michael Jackson, you’ll be transported back to a time when shoulder pads and synthesizers ruled the music scene.

4. ’90s on 9: If you grew up in the ’90s, this channel will take you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. From grunge to boy bands, you’ll hear all the iconic songs that defined the decade.

5. Classic Vinyl: This channel focuses on classic rock music, playing hits from the ’60s and ’70s. Experience the magic of Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and The Who, among others.

6. The Bridge: For those who appreciate a mix of old and new, The Bridge features a blend of classic rock, folk, and singer-songwriter hits. It’s the perfect channel for those who enjoy a more eclectic selection of oldies.

7. Soul Town: If you’re a fan of Motown and R&B, Soul Town is the channel for you. Featuring artists like Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, and Stevie Wonder, this channel will have you singing along to soulful tunes.

8. Elvis Radio: This channel pays homage to the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. You’ll hear his greatest hits, live performances, and interviews, making it a must-listen for any Elvis enthusiast.

9. ’50s on 5: Take a trip even further back in time with this channel, playing all the hits from the 1950s. From doo-wop to rockabilly, you’ll find yourself transported to the era of sock hops and jukeboxes.

10. The Loft: This channel focuses on acoustic and alternative music from the ’70s to the present. It’s the perfect blend of oldies and contemporary sounds, catering to a more discerning taste.

Now that you know some of the top Sirius radio channels that play the oldies, here are five interesting facts about SiriusXM:

1. SiriusXM has over 34 million subscribers: With such a vast audience, it’s clear that SiriusXM has become a powerhouse in the radio industry. Its diverse range of channels ensures there is something for everyone.

2. SiriusXM has exclusive content and shows: From popular talk shows like Howard Stern to exclusive live concerts, SiriusXM offers content that you won’t find anywhere else. This exclusivity is one of the reasons why many people choose to subscribe.

3. SiriusXM offers personalized music recommendations: Through its MySXM feature, SiriusXM allows subscribers to customize their listening experience. Users can create their own channels based on their favorite artists and genres, ensuring a truly tailored experience.

4. SiriusXM is available beyond your car: While many associate SiriusXM with car radios, it can also be accessed through smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. This versatility allows subscribers to enjoy their favorite channels wherever they go.

5. SiriusXM provides commercial-free music: Unlike traditional radio, SiriusXM is ad-free. This means you can enjoy uninterrupted music without any commercial breaks, making it a favorite among music lovers.

Now, let’s address some common questions about SiriusXM and its oldies channels:

1. How much does SiriusXM cost?

SiriusXM offers various subscription packages starting from $10.99 per month.

2. Can I listen to SiriusXM online?

Yes, subscribers can access SiriusXM channels online through the SiriusXM app or website.

3. Can I listen to SiriusXM in multiple cars?

If you have a multi-vehicle subscription, you can listen to SiriusXM in up to five different vehicles.

4. Can I create my own playlist on SiriusXM?

While you can’t create a playlist, you can use the MySXM feature to customize your listening experience by selecting your favorite artists and genres.

5. Can I listen to SiriusXM internationally?

Yes, some SiriusXM channels are available internationally, but availability may vary depending on the country.

6. Can I listen to SiriusXM without a subscription?

No, a subscription is required to access SiriusXM channels.

7. Can I pause and rewind live radio on SiriusXM?

Yes, with certain SiriusXM radios, you can pause, rewind, and replay up to 30 minutes of live radio.

8. Can I listen to SiriusXM on my smart TV?

Yes, if your smart TV has the SiriusXM app available, you can listen to SiriusXM channels on it.

9. Can I listen to SiriusXM in my home stereo system?

Yes, you can connect your SiriusXM-enabled radio to your home stereo system for a better listening experience.

10. Can I listen to SiriusXM in airplanes?

Some airlines offer SiriusXM channels on their in-flight entertainment systems. Check with your airline for availability.

11. Can I get a free trial of SiriusXM?

Yes, SiriusXM often offers free trial periods for new subscribers. Check their website for current promotions.

12. Can I listen to SiriusXM on my Amazon Echo or Google Home?

Yes, SiriusXM is compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home devices. Simply enable the SiriusXM skill on your respective device.

13. Can I download SiriusXM shows and music to listen offline?

Yes, with the SiriusXM app, you can download select shows and channels to listen to offline.

14. Can I cancel my SiriusXM subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time by contacting SiriusXM customer service.

In conclusion, SiriusXM offers a variety of channels dedicated to playing the oldies, allowing you to relive the magic of past decades. With millions of subscribers and exclusive content, SiriusXM continues to be a popular choice for music lovers. Whether you’re a fan of the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, or beyond, there is a channel for you to enjoy the classics.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.