

Who Did Gary Danielson Play For: A Journey Through His Sporting Career

Gary Danielson is a name that resonates with football enthusiasts across the United States. Known for his incredible skills as a quarterback, Danielson has left an indelible mark on the sport. In this article, we will explore the teams he played for, delve into some interesting facts and tricks about his career, and answer common questions that fans often ask. Let’s dive in!

Teams Gary Danielson Played For:

1. Detroit Lions (1976-1984): Danielson began his professional career with the Detroit Lions after being selected in the 13th round of the 1976 NFL Draft. He spent eight seasons with the team and earned the starting quarterback role in 1978.

2. Cleveland Browns (1985-1988): In 1985, Danielson was traded to the Cleveland Browns, where he played for four seasons. He served as the team’s starting quarterback for the majority of his tenure, despite facing several injuries.

3. Denver Broncos (1992): After a brief stint as a backup quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1989, Danielson returned to the NFL with the Denver Broncos in 1992. However, he never played a regular-season game for the team and retired shortly after.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. College Success: Before his professional career, Danielson played college football at Purdue University. In 1975, he led the Boilermakers to an impressive 9-2 record and a berth in the Peach Bowl.

2. Record-Breaking Performances: During his time with the Detroit Lions, Danielson achieved several notable records. In 1980, he set a franchise record with 363 completions in a single season. He also holds the record for the longest touchdown pass in Lions history, throwing an 85-yard bomb to Freddie Scott in 1983.

3. Injured Reserve: Unfortunately, injuries plagued Danielson’s career. He missed significant playing time due to various ailments, including a knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 1981 season.

4. Broadcasting Career: Following his retirement from professional football, Danielson transitioned to a successful career in sports broadcasting. Since 1997, he has been a color commentator for CBS Sports, providing expert analysis during college football broadcasts alongside play-by-play announcer Verne Lundquist.

5. Honors and Recognition: Danielson’s achievements on and off the field have been recognized throughout his career. He was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.

Common Questions about Gary Danielson:

1. What is Gary Danielson doing now?

Gary Danielson is currently working as a color commentator for CBS Sports, providing analysis during college football broadcasts.

2. Did Gary Danielson win any championships during his career?

While he did not win any championships at the professional level, Danielson achieved success in college football, leading Purdue University to the Peach Bowl in 1975.

3. What was Gary Danielson’s most memorable game?

One of Danielson’s most memorable games came in 1980 when he led the Detroit Lions to a 20-0 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns, earning him the game’s MVP honors.

4. How many career touchdowns did Gary Danielson throw?

During his NFL career, Gary Danielson threw a total of 80 touchdowns.

5. Was Gary Danielson ever named to the Pro Bowl?

No, Danielson was never selected to the Pro Bowl during his career.

6. What influenced Gary Danielson’s decision to become a sports broadcaster?

After retiring from football, Danielson realized that he enjoyed providing analysis and insights into the game. This passion for the sport led him to pursue a career in sports broadcasting.

7. Did Gary Danielson have any notable rivalries during his playing days?

One of the most notable rivalries Danielson experienced was the matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. The intense divisional rivalry added an extra layer of excitement to their games.

8. How did injuries impact Gary Danielson’s career?

Injuries significantly impacted Danielson’s career, causing him to miss playing time and preventing him from reaching his full potential as a quarterback.

9. Who were Gary Danielson’s favorite receivers to throw to?

Throughout his career, Danielson had the privilege of throwing to talented receivers such as Freddie Scott, David Hill, and Leonard Thompson.

10. What were Gary Danielson’s strengths as a quarterback?

Danielson was known for his strong arm, accuracy, and ability to read defenses effectively. He was also praised for his leadership skills on and off the field.

11. Did Gary Danielson ever consider coaching after retiring from playing?

While coaching was not his primary career path, Danielson did serve as an assistant coach for the Detroit Lions during the 1993 season.

12. How did Gary Danielson’s broadcasting career contribute to his legacy?

Danielson’s broadcasting career allowed him to continue sharing his knowledge and passion for football with fans across the country. His insights and analysis have further solidified his place in the sport’s history.

13. Did Gary Danielson ever express interest in returning to the NFL as a coach or executive?

While he has not expressed any interest in returning to the NFL in a coaching or executive role, Danielson has made a significant impact through his broadcasting career.

14. What is Gary Danielson’s most memorable on-air moment as a color commentator?

One of Danielson’s most memorable on-air moments occurred during the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. His emotional reaction to Auburn’s game-winning touchdown return known as the “Kick Six” became a viral sensation.

15. How has Gary Danielson’s playing career influenced his broadcasting style?

Danielson’s experience as a quarterback allows him to provide unique insights into the game, especially from the perspective of a player. His knowledge of the intricacies of the position enhances his analysis during broadcasts.

Final Thoughts:

Gary Danielson’s journey through football, both as a player and a broadcaster, has been a remarkable one. From his early successes in college to his time in the NFL and his subsequent broadcasting career, Danielson has left an indelible mark on the sport. His passion, knowledge, and love for the game continue to shine through in his commentary, making him a beloved figure among football fans.



