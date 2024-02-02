Who Did The Seahawks Draft 2017

[ad_1]

Who Did The Seahawks Draft in 2017: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Seattle Seahawks are a professional football team based in Seattle, Washington. Known for their strong defensive play and impressive overall performance, the Seahawks have consistently been a force to be reckoned with in the NFL. In 2017, the team made some notable draft picks that aimed to bolster their roster and maintain their winning tradition. In this article, we will delve into the players the Seahawks drafted in 2017, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, and answering fifteen common questions. Let’s dive in!

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Drafting Malik McDowell: The Seahawks selected defensive lineman Malik McDowell as their first pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. McDowell was highly regarded for his athleticism and versatility, but unfortunately, his career was hampered by injuries and off-field issues, ultimately leading to his release from the team without ever playing a regular-season game.

2. The Selection of Ethan Pocic: In the second round, the Seahawks drafted offensive lineman Ethan Pocic from LSU. Pocic played multiple positions on the offensive line and provided valuable depth to the team. His versatility allowed the Seahawks to plug him in wherever needed, making him a valuable addition to their roster.

3. Adding Shaquill Griffin: In the third round, the Seahawks selected cornerback Shaquill Griffin from Central Florida. Griffin quickly established himself as a key player in the Seahawks’ defense, showcasing impressive coverage skills and a knack for making big plays. He became a starter in his rookie season and has since become a pillar of the Seahawks’ secondary.

4. Amara Darboh’s Drafting: The Seahawks drafted wide receiver Amara Darboh in the third round from the University of Michigan. Darboh showed promise in his college career, displaying good hands and route-running ability. However, he struggled to make a significant impact on the Seahawks’ offense and was eventually released by the team in 2019.

5. Chris Carson’s Steal: One of the biggest steals of the 2017 draft was the Seahawks’ selection of running back Chris Carson in the seventh round. Carson quickly emerged as a force to be reckoned with, showcasing his power, agility, and remarkable vision. He became the Seahawks’ starting running back and has since become a crucial component of their offense.

Now, let’s answer some common questions related to the Seahawks’ 2017 draft:

1. Who was the Seahawks’ first-round pick in 2017?

– The Seahawks did not have a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Their first selection came in the second round.

2. How many players did the Seahawks draft in 2017?

– The Seahawks drafted a total of 11 players in the 2017 NFL Draft.

3. Did any of the Seahawks’ 2017 draft picks make the Pro Bowl?

– Yes, cornerback Shaquill Griffin made the Pro Bowl in 2019, showcasing his talent and impact on the field.

4. How many of the Seahawks’ 2017 draft picks are still on the team?

– As of 2021, only two of the Seahawks’ 2017 draft picks, Shaquill Griffin and Chris Carson, are still on the team.

5. Did any of the Seahawks’ 2017 draft picks win any Rookie of the Year awards?

– None of the Seahawks’ 2017 draft picks won any Rookie of the Year awards.

6. Who was the most impactful player from the Seahawks’ 2017 draft class?

– Chris Carson has been the most impactful player from the Seahawks’ 2017 draft class. He has become a standout running back and a vital part of the team’s offense.

7. Did any of the Seahawks’ 2017 draft picks make any game-winning plays?

– While there were no specific game-winning plays attributed to the Seahawks’ 2017 draft picks, several players, including Shaquill Griffin, Chris Carson, and Ethan Pocic, have made crucial plays that contributed to the team’s success.

8. How did the Seahawks’ 2017 draft class contribute to the team’s success?

– The 2017 draft class added depth and talent to the Seahawks’ roster, with players like Shaquill Griffin and Chris Carson becoming key contributors. While not all draft picks panned out as expected, the class played a role in maintaining the Seahawks’ competitiveness.

9. Did any of the Seahawks’ 2017 draft picks face significant injury issues?

– Yes, defensive lineman Malik McDowell suffered a severe injury in an ATV accident before his rookie season, which ultimately derailed his career.

10. How long did the Seahawks’ 2017 draft picks remain with the team?

– The longevity of the Seahawks’ 2017 draft picks varied. While players like Shaquill Griffin and Chris Carson are still with the team, others, like Malik McDowell and Amara Darboh, were released after a few seasons.

11. Did any of the Seahawks’ 2017 draft picks break any franchise records?

– None of the Seahawks’ 2017 draft picks have broken any franchise records to date.

12. Were there any notable undrafted free agents signed by the Seahawks in 2017?

– While undrafted free agents are not part of the draft, the Seahawks signed several notable players in 2017, including wide receiver David Moore and running back Mike Davis. Both players had impactful moments during their time with the team.

13. How did the Seahawks’ 2017 draft class compare to other teams’ drafts that year?

– The Seahawks’ 2017 draft class was regarded as solid but not outstanding compared to other teams’ drafts that year. While they found some key contributors, they also had some picks that didn’t pan out as expected.

14. Did any of the Seahawks’ 2017 draft picks win any Super Bowl championships?

– None of the Seahawks’ 2017 draft picks have won a Super Bowl championship with the team thus far.

15. How would you evaluate the overall success of the Seahawks’ 2017 draft class?

– The overall success of the Seahawks’ 2017 draft class can be considered moderate. While they found key contributors like Shaquill Griffin and Chris Carson, the class also had its share of disappointments and players who did not make a lasting impact.

Final Thoughts:

The Seahawks’ 2017 draft class had its highs and lows, showcasing both potential and challenges faced by young players transitioning to the professional level. While some picks, like Shaquill Griffin and Chris Carson, emerged as key contributors, others, such as Malik McDowell and Amara Darboh, faced unfortunate circumstances that hindered their careers. The draft is always a blend of talent evaluation, opportunity, and luck, and the 2017 draft for the Seahawks was no exception. As the team continues to build their roster and strive for success, they will undoubtedly look back on their 2017 draft class with both pride and lessons learned.

