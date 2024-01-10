

Who Do I Start Fantasy Football PPR

In the world of fantasy football, making the right lineup decisions can often be the difference between winning and losing your matchup. One of the most common questions that fantasy owners face each week is, “Who do I start?” This question becomes even more challenging in a PPR (Points Per Reception) league, where the scoring system rewards players for their involvement in the passing game. In this article, we will delve into the intricacies of making start/sit decisions in a PPR league, providing you with six interesting facts, answering 13 common questions, and offering final thoughts to help you make the best decisions for your fantasy team.

Interesting Facts:

1. PPR leagues heavily favor pass-catching running backs: In PPR leagues, running backs who are involved in the passing game can provide a significant boost to your team’s scoring. Players like Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey, who are used extensively as receivers, often outscore their counterparts who primarily rely on rushing yards and touchdowns.

2. Wide receivers are crucial in PPR leagues: While wide receivers are always important, their value increases even more in PPR leagues. Receivers who consistently rack up receptions, such as Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins, can be reliable week-to-week starters due to their high volume of targets.

3. Target share is a critical metric: When deciding who to start in a PPR league, analyzing a player’s target share within their offense is crucial. A high target share indicates that a player is heavily involved in their team’s passing game, making them more likely to accumulate receptions and subsequent fantasy points.

4. Matchup analysis is essential: Evaluating matchups is crucial in any fantasy football league, but it becomes even more important in PPR leagues. Understanding how a player’s opponent defends against their position, particularly in terms of pass coverage, can give you an edge in making start/sit decisions.

5. Flex position flexibility: PPR leagues often feature a flex position that allows you to start a running back, wide receiver, or tight end. This flexibility provides an opportunity to start additional pass-catching options, giving you more chances to accumulate points through receptions.

6. Utilize fantasy experts and rankings: While it’s essential to understand the nuances of PPR scoring, don’t overlook the value of expert opinions and rankings. Fantasy football experts spend countless hours analyzing matchups, player trends, and statistics to provide insights that can help you make informed decisions about who to start.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I prioritize a running back or wide receiver in PPR leagues?

While both positions are crucial, running backs who are involved in the passing game tend to have a higher floor in PPR leagues. However, elite wide receivers can also provide consistent production, so a balanced approach is often the best strategy.

2. How do I evaluate a player’s target share?

Analyzing a player’s target share involves looking at the percentage of passes thrown to them compared to their team’s total pass attempts. A higher target share indicates a more significant involvement in the passing game.

3. How should I consider matchups in PPR leagues?

Evaluate how a player’s opponent defends against their position, particularly in terms of pass coverage. Look for vulnerabilities in the defense that could lead to increased production for your players.

4. Should I start a high-volume receiver with a tough matchup or a low-volume receiver with a favorable matchup?

It depends on the specific circumstances, but generally, starting a high-volume receiver in a PPR league is the safer option. Even against a tough opponent, their involvement in the passing game should provide a decent floor of fantasy points.

5. How do I decide between two running backs with similar target shares?

In this scenario, consider other factors such as rushing volume, red-zone opportunities, and the overall offensive efficiency of each player’s team. Additionally, evaluating the quality of the opposing defenses can help tip the scales in favor of one player over the other.

6. What if my player has a high target share but is facing a tough defense against their position?

While a tough matchup can limit a player’s production, a high target share indicates that they are heavily involved in their team’s passing game. In PPR leagues, volume can often overcome difficult matchups, so starting a player with a high target share is still a viable option.

7. Should I prioritize starting a running back or wide receiver in the flex position?

It depends on the depth and quality of your roster. If you have a running back or wide receiver with a high target share, they are usually the preferred choice due to their involvement in the passing game. However, if you have a tight end with a high reception volume, they can also be a valuable flex option.

8. How do I account for injuries when making start/sit decisions in PPR leagues?

Injuries can significantly impact a player’s involvement in the passing game. Monitor injury reports and practice participation throughout the week to ensure your starters are healthy and ready to contribute.

9. Should I start a pass-catching running back over a wide receiver in the flex position?

It depends on the specific players involved and their respective matchups. Generally, if the pass-catching running back has a higher target share and a favorable matchup, they can be a safer option. However, if the wide receiver has a higher projected volume of targets or a more favorable matchup, they may be the better choice.

10. How do I assess the value of a player who is primarily a deep threat?

Players who primarily serve as deep threats can be less reliable in PPR leagues since they often rely on big plays for fantasy production. While they may have higher upside potential, their lower reception volume makes them riskier options.

11. Should I start a high-volume tight end over a low-volume wide receiver?

In most cases, a high-volume tight end with a significant target share is a safer option than a low-volume wide receiver. Tight ends who are involved in the passing game, such as Travis Kelce and George Kittle, often provide a consistent floor of points due to their reliable target volume.

12. How do I handle bye weeks when making start/sit decisions in PPR leagues?

During bye weeks, you may need to rely on your bench players or explore the waiver wire for temporary replacements. Consider the available options’ target share and matchup to make the best temporary starting decisions while your primary players are on bye.

13. What if I’m still unsure about who to start in a PPR league?

When in doubt, consult reputable fantasy football rankings, expert analysis, and matchup breakdowns. These resources can provide valuable insights and help you make more informed decisions.

Final Thoughts:

Making start/sit decisions in a PPR league can be challenging but rewarding when done correctly. Remember to consider factors like target share, matchups, and flex position flexibility. Utilize expert opinions and rankings to supplement your analysis and trust your instincts when weighing the available information. By carefully evaluating each player’s involvement in their team’s passing game, you can maximize your chances of success in PPR fantasy football. Good luck!





