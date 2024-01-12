

Who Is Big Chief Dating? 5 Unique Facts Revealed

Big Chief, also known as Justin Shearer, gained immense popularity through his appearances on the hit Discovery Channel show, “Street Outlaws.” As one of the most prominent figures in the world of street racing, fans eagerly follow his personal life as well. So, who is Big Chief dating? Let’s explore this question along with some unique facts about his life.

1. Relationship with Alicia Shearer:

Big Chief was married to Alicia Shearer for over a decade. They shared two sons and had been together for 17 years before their marriage ended in a divorce. Alicia played a significant role in supporting Big Chief’s racing career, and their separation came as a shock to many fans.

2. Rumored Relationship with Jackie Braasch:

After Big Chief’s divorce, rumors began to circulate about his relationship with fellow street racer Jackie Braasch. These rumors were fueled by their frequent appearances together at racing events and on social media. However, neither party confirmed or denied the speculation, leaving fans guessing about the nature of their relationship.

3. Official Confirmation:

In February 2021, Big Chief finally put the rumors to rest by confirming his relationship with Jackie Braasch. He announced this through an Instagram post that featured a picture of the couple together, along with a heartfelt caption expressing his love and gratitude towards Jackie.

4. Jackie Braasch’s Racing Career:

Jackie Braasch is an accomplished street racer in her own right. She has been a part of the racing scene for several years and is known for her skills behind the wheel. Her passion for racing aligns perfectly with Big Chief’s, making them a power couple in the world of street racing.

5. Supportive of Each Other:

Big Chief and Jackie Braasch’s relationship goes beyond their shared love for racing. They are known to support each other in their respective endeavors, showcasing a strong bond and commitment. This support has garnered admiration from fans who appreciate their dedication to both their relationship and their careers.

Now, let’s address some common questions that fans often have about Big Chief and his dating life:

1. When did Big Chief and Alicia Shearer divorce?

Big Chief and Alicia Shearer divorced in 2017 after being together for 17 years.

2. How long have Big Chief and Jackie Braasch been dating?

Big Chief confirmed his relationship with Jackie Braasch in February 2021, but the exact duration of their relationship prior to the announcement is unclear.

3. Are Big Chief and Jackie Braasch engaged?

There have been no official announcements regarding an engagement between Big Chief and Jackie Braasch.

4. Does Big Chief have any children with Jackie Braasch?

As of now, there is no information about Big Chief having any children with Jackie Braasch.

5. Did Big Chief cheat on Alicia Shearer with Jackie Braasch?

There is no concrete evidence to support this claim. The reasons behind Big Chief’s divorce from Alicia Shearer remain private.

6. How did Big Chief and Jackie Braasch meet?

The exact details of how Big Chief and Jackie Braasch met have not been publicly disclosed.

7. Are Big Chief and Jackie Braasch still together?

As of the latest updates, Big Chief and Jackie Braasch are still together and going strong.

8. Is Jackie Braasch a street racer?

Yes, Jackie Braasch is an established street racer who has been involved in the racing scene for several years.

9. Does Jackie Braasch appear on “Street Outlaws”?

While Jackie Braasch has made appearances on “Street Outlaws,” she is not a regular cast member of the show.

10. Are Big Chief and Jackie Braasch planning to get married?

There have been no official announcements regarding marriage plans between Big Chief and Jackie Braasch.

11. Does Big Chief have any other romantic relationships?

Big Chief’s romantic relationships beyond his marriage to Alicia Shearer and his current relationship with Jackie Braasch have not been publicly confirmed.

12. How have fans reacted to Big Chief’s relationship with Jackie Braasch?

The majority of fans have shown support and happiness for Big Chief and Jackie Braasch’s relationship, appreciating their shared passion for racing.

13. Are there any plans for Big Chief and Jackie Braasch to race together?

There have been no official announcements regarding Big Chief and Jackie Braasch racing together, but fans eagerly anticipate the possibility.

14. How does Big Chief’s dating life affect his career as a street racer?

Big Chief’s dating life does not directly impact his career as a street racer. However, the support and understanding he receives from Jackie Braasch may contribute positively to his racing pursuits.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.