

Who Is Cyrus Dobre Dating Now?

Cyrus Dobre is a popular social media personality, YouTube star, and member of the Dobre Brothers, a famous YouTube group known for their entertaining videos and vlogs. Born on March 9, 1993, in Maryland, USA, Cyrus Dobre rose to fame alongside his brothers, Lucas, Marcus, and Darius, by showcasing their incredible gymnastics skills and comedic talent on their YouTube channel.

While Cyrus has captivated millions of fans with his energetic and charismatic personality, many are curious about his personal life, especially his dating status. So, who is Cyrus Dobre dating now? Let’s find out!

As of now, Cyrus Dobre is dating fellow social media star, Christina Kay. Christina is also a YouTuber and Instagram influencer, known for her beauty and fashion content. The couple started dating in 2019 and often share their adorable moments on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.

Cyrus and Christina’s relationship blossomed after they met at a social media event. They connected instantly and soon started collaborating on YouTube videos and Instagram posts, showcasing their chemistry and love for each other. Fans of both Cyrus and Christina appreciate their openness and often express their support and admiration for the couple.

Now, let’s dive into some unique facts about Cyrus Dobre:

1. Gymnastics Background: Before gaining fame on YouTube, Cyrus Dobre had a successful gymnastics career. He was a member of the United States National Team and won several medals in national and international competitions.

2. Acting Ventures: Cyrus has also tried his hand at acting. He appeared in the TV series “Prank My Mom” and “The Pain of Painting.”

3. Entrepreneurial Ventures: Apart from his social media career, Cyrus is also an entrepreneur. He co-founded Dobre Cars, a luxury car rental company in Los Angeles, with his brothers.

4. Philanthropy: Cyrus is actively involved in philanthropic activities. He has supported organizations like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and has participated in charity events to raise funds for various causes.

5. Family Bond: Cyrus has a strong bond with his brothers and often collaborates with them on YouTube. The Dobre Brothers’ channel has gained millions of subscribers, showcasing their fun-filled adventures and entertaining content as a group.

Now, let’s address some common questions fans might have about Cyrus Dobre:

1. How old is Cyrus Dobre?

Cyrus Dobre was born on March 9, 1993, which makes him 28 years old as of now.

2. Where is Cyrus Dobre from?

Cyrus Dobre is from Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA.

3. What is Cyrus Dobre’s net worth?

As of 2021, Cyrus Dobre’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.

4. Are Cyrus and Christina Kay engaged?

As of now, Cyrus Dobre and Christina Kay are not engaged. They are enjoying their relationship and focusing on their individual careers.

5. Does Cyrus Dobre have any siblings?

Yes, Cyrus has three brothers: Lucas, Marcus, and Darius. They form the famous social media group, Dobre Brothers.

6. What is Cyrus Dobre’s YouTube channel called?

Cyrus Dobre’s YouTube channel is called “Cyrus Dobre.”

7. Does Cyrus Dobre have any pets?

Yes, Cyrus Dobre has a pet dog named Thor.

8. What are Cyrus Dobre’s hobbies?

Cyrus Dobre enjoys gymnastics, dancing, acting, and spending time with his family and friends.

9. What is Cyrus Dobre’s height?

Cyrus Dobre stands at a height of 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) tall.

10. What is Cyrus Dobre’s Instagram handle?

Cyrus Dobre’s Instagram handle is @cyrusdobre.

11. Does Cyrus Dobre have any tattoos?

Yes, Cyrus has multiple tattoos, including one of his birthdate on his arm.

12. Does Cyrus Dobre have any solo music?

Yes, Cyrus Dobre has released solo music, including songs like “Goin Up” and “No Matter What.”

13. What is Cyrus Dobre’s favorite food?

Cyrus Dobre enjoys eating sushi and pizza.

14. What are Cyrus Dobre’s future plans?

Cyrus Dobre intends to continue entertaining his fans through his YouTube channel and explore more opportunities in acting and entrepreneurship.

In conclusion, Cyrus Dobre is currently dating Christina Kay, a fellow social media star. Cyrus’s journey from a gymnast to a successful YouTuber and entrepreneur has captivated millions. With his infectious energy, talents, and a loving relationship, Cyrus continues to inspire and entertain his fans worldwide.





