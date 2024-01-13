

Who Is Ed Orgeron Dating: A Look into the Personal Life of LSU’s Beloved Coach

Ed Orgeron, commonly known as Coach O, has captured the hearts of LSU football fans with his passionate coaching style and remarkable success on the field. As a prominent figure in the college football world, fans are often curious about his personal life, including his dating history. In this article, we will explore who Ed Orgeron is currently dating, along with five unique facts about the coach.

Currently, Ed Orgeron is dating Kelly Orgeron, his second wife. The couple has been married since 1997 and shares two children together. Kelly Orgeron, a former beauty queen, has been a steady support system for Coach O throughout his coaching career. Despite being in the public eye, the couple prefers to keep their personal life private and away from the media spotlight.

Now, let’s delve into some unique facts about Ed Orgeron:

1. Cajun Roots: Ed Orgeron was born and raised in Larose, Louisiana, and he proudly embraces his Cajun heritage. His distinct accent and love for Cajun cuisine have become defining characteristics of his personality.

2. Early Coaching Career: Orgeron’s coaching journey began in 1984 as a graduate assistant at Northwestern State University. Over the years, he climbed the coaching ranks, working at various universities, including Miami, Syracuse, and USC, before landing the head coaching position at Ole Miss in 2005.

3. Acting Skills: In addition to being a successful football coach, Orgeron has showcased his acting skills on the big screen. He made a cameo appearance in the 2009 movie “The Blind Side,” starring Sandra Bullock. This unexpected venture into acting added another dimension to his already colorful personality.

4. Motivational Speaker: Coach O is known for his inspiring speeches and ability to motivate his players. His unique blend of passion and intensity resonates with his team and is often credited for their success on the field. His motivational tactics have earned him a large fan base, not just within the LSU community, but across the nation.

5. National Championship Win: One of the most significant achievements in Ed Orgeron’s coaching career came in 2019 when he led the LSU Tigers to a national championship victory. It was the first national championship for LSU in over a decade, and Coach O’s leadership played a pivotal role in the team’s success.

Now, let’s address some common questions fans often have about Ed Orgeron:

1. How long has Ed Orgeron been coaching at LSU?

Ed Orgeron has been coaching at LSU since 2016 when he was appointed as the interim head coach. He officially became the head coach in 2017.

2. How many national championships has Ed Orgeron won?

As of now, Ed Orgeron has won one national championship during his tenure as LSU’s head coach in 2019.

3. What is Ed Orgeron’s coaching style?

Coach O’s coaching style is known for its intensity and passion. He emphasizes physicality, teamwork, and discipline in his approach to the game.

4. Did Ed Orgeron play football?

Yes, Ed Orgeron played college football as a defensive lineman at Northwestern State University.

5. What is Ed Orgeron’s net worth?

As of 2021, Ed Orgeron’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

6. How tall is Ed Orgeron?

Ed Orgeron stands at a height of 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm).

7. What are Ed Orgeron’s career highlights?

Apart from the national championship win, some of Ed Orgeron’s career highlights include being named the AP Coach of the Year in 2019 and winning the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach in 2019.

8. Does Ed Orgeron have any siblings?

Ed Orgeron has two siblings, a brother named Steve and a sister named Sharon.

9. What is Ed Orgeron’s coaching philosophy?

Ed Orgeron’s coaching philosophy revolves around building strong relationships with his players, developing their skills both on and off the field, and creating a winning culture within the team.

10. How did Ed Orgeron meet his wife, Kelly?

Ed Orgeron and Kelly met while attending Northwestern State University, where they both studied.

11. How many children do Ed and Kelly Orgeron have?

Ed and Kelly Orgeron have two children together, twin sons named Parker and Cody.

12. Does Ed Orgeron have any other coaching experience besides college football?

Yes, Ed Orgeron spent some time in the NFL as the defensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints from 2008 to 2010.

13. What is Ed Orgeron’s favorite Cajun dish?

Ed Orgeron has mentioned that his favorite Cajun dish is gumbo, a traditional Louisiana stew.

14. Has Ed Orgeron written any books?

To date, Ed Orgeron has not authored any books, but his life and coaching journey have been widely covered in various publications and media outlets.

In conclusion, Ed Orgeron, the beloved coach of LSU football, is currently dating his second wife, Kelly Orgeron. Although he prefers to keep his personal life private, his Cajun roots, coaching achievements, and unique personality have made him a fascinating figure in the world of college football.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.