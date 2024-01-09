

Who Is Hande Ercel Dating Now: A Closer Look at the Turkish Actress’s Love Life

Hande Ercel is a popular Turkish actress and model who has gained immense fame and recognition for her roles in various television dramas. With her stunning beauty and exceptional talent, she has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. As such, it’s no surprise that people are curious about her personal life, particularly her dating status. In this article, we will delve into Hande Ercel’s current relationship status, as well as provide you with five unique facts about her.

Currently, Hande Ercel is reportedly dating Murat Dalkilic, a prominent Turkish singer. The couple has been spotted together on several occasions, sparking rumors of a blossoming romance. However, both Hande and Murat have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, choosing to keep their personal lives private. Despite this, their chemistry and affectionate gestures have left fans speculating about their relationship status.

Now, let’s explore five unique facts about Hande Ercel that you may not know:

1. Early Career: Before venturing into acting, Hande Ercel participated in the Miss Turkey competition in 2012, where she was crowned second runner-up. This served as a stepping stone for her career in the entertainment industry.

2. Rising Stardom: Hande gained widespread recognition for her role as Selin Yilmaz in the hit Turkish television series “Güneşin Kızları” (The Daughters of the Sun). Her exceptional performance in this show catapulted her to fame and opened doors to numerous acting opportunities.

3. Multilingual Talent: Hande is not only fluent in her native language, Turkish, but she is also skilled in speaking English and Italian. This linguistic versatility has enabled her to connect with a broader international audience.

4. Social Media Sensation: Hande Ercel is an active user of social media platforms and enjoys a massive following. Her Instagram account alone boasts over 18 million followers, making her one of the most popular Turkish celebrities on the platform.

5. Philanthropic Efforts: Hande is actively involved in charitable work and is a strong advocate for animal rights. She frequently uses her platform to raise awareness about animal welfare and supports various organizations working towards this cause.

Now, let’s address some common questions that fans often ask about Hande Ercel:

1. Is Hande Ercel married?

No, Hande Ercel is not married. She is currently in a relationship with Murat Dalkilic.

2. How old is Hande Ercel?

Hande Ercel was born on November 24, 1993, which makes her 27 years old as of now.

3. What are Hande Ercel’s most famous TV series?

Some of Hande’s most famous TV series include “Güneşin Kızları,” “Ask Laftan Anlamaz,” and “Azize.”

4. Does Hande Ercel have any siblings?

Yes, Hande Ercel has a brother named Gamze Ercel.

5. What is Hande Ercel’s height?

Hande Ercel stands at a height of 5 feet 8 inches (1.75 meters).

6. Does Hande Ercel have any upcoming projects?

As of now, there are no official announcements regarding Hande Ercel’s upcoming projects. However, fans are eagerly awaiting her next on-screen appearance.

7. What are Hande Ercel’s hobbies?

Hande Ercel enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her loved ones.

8. Does Hande Ercel have any pets?

Yes, Hande Ercel is a proud pet owner and has two adorable dogs named Leo and Misket.

9. What is Hande Ercel’s favorite food?

Hande Ercel has mentioned in interviews that she loves Turkish cuisine, particularly dishes like manti and kebabs.

10. Does Hande Ercel have any tattoos?

No, Hande Ercel does not have any tattoos.

11. Is Hande Ercel active on social media?

Yes, Hande Ercel is active on Instagram and frequently updates her fans with her latest pictures and updates.

12. What is Hande Ercel’s zodiac sign?

Hande Ercel’s zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

13. Where was Hande Ercel born?

Hande Ercel was born in Bandirma, Turkey.

14. What awards has Hande Ercel won?

Hande Ercel has won several awards throughout her career, including Best Actress and Most Promising Actress Awards at various Turkish award ceremonies.

In conclusion, Hande Ercel, the talented Turkish actress, is currently in a relationship with Murat Dalkilic. With her remarkable career achievements, philanthropic efforts, and massive social media following, Hande Ercel continues to captivate audiences worldwide.





