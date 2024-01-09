

Who Is Nathan Schwandt Dating and 5 Unique Facts

Nathan Schwandt is a well-known social media personality who gained fame through his relationship with beauty mogul Jeffree Star. As an internet sensation himself, Nathan has managed to maintain a significant following on various platforms. However, since his split with Jeffree Star, fans have been curious about his dating life. Let’s delve into who Nathan Schwandt is currently dating and learn some unique facts about him.

1. Current Dating Status:

As of now, Nathan Schwandt has not publicly announced being in a new relationship. Since his break-up with Jeffree Star in early 2020, Nathan has been focusing on himself and his personal growth. While he may be enjoying his single life, fans eagerly await any news of a potential new partner.

2. An Entrepreneurial Spirit:

Aside from his social media presence, Nathan Schwandt has shown an entrepreneurial side. He has launched his own clothing line called “Daddy Issues” and has collaborated with various brands, including Jeffree Star Cosmetics. This demonstrates his drive to explore and excel in different creative ventures.

3. A Passion for Cars:

Nathan Schwandt has a deep-rooted passion for cars. He often shares his love for luxury and sports cars on his social media accounts. His collection includes a Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren 570S, and a Tesla Model X. Nathan’s passion for cars is evident in his posts, where he showcases his collection and shares his excitement for the automotive industry.

4. Love for Travel:

Nathan Schwandt has an adventurous soul and loves to travel. He has visited numerous exotic destinations, sharing his experiences and stunning photographs with his followers. From luxurious vacations to breathtaking landscapes, Nathan’s travel escapades provide a glimpse into his passion for exploring the world.

5. Supportive of Mental Health Awareness:

Nathan Schwandt has been vocal about mental health and has shown his support for those struggling. He has shared his own experiences with anxiety and depression, encouraging others to seek help and prioritize their mental well-being. Nathan’s openness about his own struggles has inspired many of his followers to seek help and support as well.

Now, let’s address some of the common questions regarding Nathan Schwandt:

1. Are Nathan Schwandt and Jeffree Star still together?

No, Nathan Schwandt and Jeffree Star broke up in early 2020 after a five-year relationship.

2. Who was Nathan Schwandt’s last public relationship?

His last public relationship was with Jeffree Star, a popular beauty mogul and fellow social media personality.

3. Does Nathan Schwandt have any children?

No, Nathan Schwandt does not have any children.

4. Has Nathan Schwandt publicly dated anyone since his split with Jeffree Star?

Nathan Schwandt has not publicly announced being in a new relationship since his break-up with Jeffree Star.

5. Is Nathan Schwandt still active on social media?

Yes, Nathan Schwandt is still active on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

6. What is Nathan Schwandt’s clothing line called?

Nathan Schwandt’s clothing line is called “Daddy Issues.”

7. What type of cars does Nathan Schwandt own?

Nathan Schwandt owns several luxury and sports cars, including a Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren 570S, and a Tesla Model X.

8. Does Nathan Schwandt travel frequently?

Yes, Nathan Schwandt enjoys traveling and often shares his experiences and photographs from various destinations.

9. How does Nathan Schwandt support mental health awareness?

Nathan Schwandt has been open about his own struggles with anxiety and depression, encouraging others to seek help and prioritize their mental well-being.

10. Does Nathan Schwandt still collaborate with Jeffree Star?

As of now, there have been no public collaborations between Nathan Schwandt and Jeffree Star since their break-up.

11. Is Nathan Schwandt involved in any other business ventures?

Aside from his clothing line, Nathan Schwandt has collaborated with various brands, including Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

12. Does Nathan Schwandt have any pets?

Yes, Nathan Schwandt has two pet dogs named Drama and Delicious.

13. How long were Nathan Schwandt and Jeffree Star together?

Nathan Schwandt and Jeffree Star were together for approximately five years.

14. Is Nathan Schwandt planning to return to YouTube?

There have been no official announcements regarding Nathan Schwandt’s return to YouTube at this time.

In conclusion, while Nathan Schwandt’s dating life remains a mystery, he continues to captivate his audience through his entrepreneurial endeavors, love for cars, passion for travel, and advocacy for mental health awareness. Fans eagerly await news of his next relationship, while appreciating his unique personality and lifestyle.





