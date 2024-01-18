

Who Is Southside Dating: Revealing the Rapper’s Relationship Status and 5 Unique Facts

Southside, whose real name is Joshua Luellen, is a prominent American rapper, record producer, and songwriter. With his distinctive trap-influenced sound, he has garnered a massive following in the music industry. Fans around the world are always curious about his personal life, particularly his dating history and current relationship status. In this article, we will delve into Southside’s dating life and share five unique facts about him. Additionally, we will answer some common questions that fans often have.

Dating History:

Southside has been involved in a few high-profile relationships throughout his career. Previously, he was in a long-term relationship with fellow rapper and songwriter Yung Miami, who is a member of the popular hip-hop duo City Girls. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Summer Miami, in October 2019. However, their relationship encountered turbulence, and they ultimately decided to part ways. Since then, Southside’s dating life has been a topic of interest for many.

Current Relationship Status:

As of the latest information available, Southside is currently dating R&B singer and songwriter Yung Bleu. The couple has been public about their relationship on social media platforms, often posting pictures together and expressing their love for each other. This new romance has sparked excitement among fans, and they eagerly follow their journey as a couple.

Unique Facts about Southside:

1. Musical Collaboration: In addition to being an accomplished rapper and producer, Southside has collaborated with numerous A-list artists. He has worked with prominent names like Kanye West, Drake, Future, and 21 Savage, contributing to their chart-topping hits. His production skills have earned him a reputation as one of the most sought-after producers in the industry.

2. Record Label Founder: Southside is one of the co-founders of the influential record label 808 Mafia. The label, established in 2010, has played a significant role in shaping the sound of modern hip-hop and trap music. It has signed talented artists and consistently delivered successful projects.

3. Entrepreneurial Ventures: Apart from his music career, Southside has ventured into various business opportunities. He is the owner of a clothing brand called Dope Boy Magic, which has gained popularity among his fans. Additionally, he has invested in real estate, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit beyond the music industry.

4. Philanthropic Endeavors: Southside actively supports charitable causes and has made donations to organizations focusing on community welfare and youth empowerment. He believes in giving back and using his platform to make a positive impact on society.

5. Personal Growth: Southside has been vocal about his personal growth and overcoming challenges. He has shared his journey of battling addiction, emphasizing the importance of mental health and self-improvement. This transparency has resonated with his fans and inspired others to seek help and strive for personal development.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Is Southside currently in a relationship?

Yes, Southside is currently dating Yung Bleu.

2. Who did Southside date before Yung Bleu?

Southside was previously in a relationship with Yung Miami from City Girls.

3. Does Southside have children?

Yes, Southside has a daughter named Summer Miami from his previous relationship with Yung Miami.

4. What is Southside’s record label called?

Southside is one of the co-founders of the record label 808 Mafia.

5. Has Southside collaborated with any famous artists?

Yes, Southside has collaborated with artists like Kanye West, Drake, Future, and 21 Savage.

6. What is Southside’s clothing brand called?

Southside owns a clothing brand called Dope Boy Magic.

7. Does Southside engage in philanthropy?

Yes, Southside actively supports charitable causes and has made donations to organizations focusing on community welfare and youth empowerment.

8. Has Southside struggled with addiction?

Yes, Southside has openly discussed his battle with addiction and his journey towards personal growth.

9. How did Southside get into the music industry?

Southside started producing beats at a young age and gained recognition through his work with local artists. He eventually rose to prominence and collaborated with renowned artists, solidifying his position in the music industry.

10. Does Southside have any upcoming projects?

Information about Southside’s upcoming projects is not available at the moment.

11. Where is Southside from?

Southside is from Atlanta, Georgia, which is known for its thriving hip-hop scene.

12. How old is Southside?

Southside was born on February 2, 1989, making him 32 years old at the time of writing.

13. What is Southside’s net worth?

As of 2021, Southside’s estimated net worth is around $10 million.

14. Does Southside have any other talents besides music production?

Southside is primarily known for his music production skills, but he has also tried his hand at rapping and songwriting.

In conclusion, Southside has had notable relationships in the past and is currently dating Yung Bleu. Alongside his successful music career, he has founded a record label, engaged in entrepreneurial ventures, and supported philanthropic causes. Southside’s personal growth journey and transparency about his struggles have resonated with his fans. As he continues to make waves in the industry, fans eagerly await his future projects and enjoy following his evolving personal life.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.