

Who Is The Best Kicker In Fantasy Football?

Fantasy football is a game of strategy and skill, where owners draft players and compete against each other based on the statistical performance of those players in real-life games. While running backs, wide receivers, and quarterbacks often steal the limelight, kickers play an essential role in fantasy football as well. A successful kicker can provide a consistent source of points for your team, making it crucial to choose the best one. In this article, we will explore who the best kicker in fantasy football is, along with six interesting facts, answer 13 common questions, and offer some final thoughts on the importance of kickers in the game.

Interesting Facts:

1. Justin Tucker Reigns Supreme: When it comes to fantasy football kickers, Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens is often considered the best. With his impressive accuracy and strong leg, Tucker consistently ranks among the top scorers in the league. He has recorded multiple seasons with 140+ fantasy points, making him a reliable choice for any fantasy team.

2. Consistency is Key: One essential aspect of a top fantasy kicker is their ability to consistently convert field goals and extra points. Stephen Gostkowski, formerly of the New England Patriots and now with the Tennessee Titans, has displayed remarkable consistency throughout his career. Gostkowski has recorded more than 130 fantasy points in six different seasons, making him a reliable choice for fantasy owners.

3. Matchups Matter: While individual talent is crucial, the opponent a kicker faces can also impact their fantasy performance. Kickers who face weaker defenses or play in favorable weather conditions tend to have better opportunities to score points. Fantasy owners should consider the weekly matchups and weather conditions when selecting a kicker.

4. The Impact of Indoor Stadiums: Kickers who play in indoor stadiums have a slight advantage over those who play outdoors. The controlled environment eliminates weather-related variables, allowing kickers to focus solely on their technique. This advantage is highlighted by the success of kickers such as Matt Prater of the Detroit Lions, who plays in the climate-controlled Ford Field.

5. Long-Distance Specialists: Some kickers excel at converting long-distance field goals, which can significantly boost their fantasy value. Greg Zuerlein, now with the Dallas Cowboys, is known for his ability to kick accurately from long ranges. His strong leg and accuracy make him a valuable asset for fantasy owners looking for those extra points.

6. Young Talents Emerging: While established kickers dominate the fantasy landscape, young talents are emerging and making a mark. Players like Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs and Wil Lutz of the New Orleans Saints have consistently performed well, proving that age is not a limiting factor. These rising stars offer fantasy owners an opportunity to invest in the future while reaping immediate rewards.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How important are kickers in fantasy football?

Kickers may not receive as much attention as other positions, but their consistent scoring potential makes them crucial for success in fantasy football.

2. Should kickers be drafted early or late?

Due to the unpredictable nature of kickers, it is generally recommended to draft them in the later rounds of your fantasy draft.

3. Is it better to have a kicker from a high-scoring offense?

Kickers from high-scoring offenses tend to have more opportunities to score, making them desirable options for fantasy owners.

4. What role does weather play in kicker performance?

Extreme weather conditions can affect a kicker’s accuracy and distance. Fantasy owners should consider the weather forecast when selecting their kicker.

5. How do I know which kicker to start each week?

Considering factors such as matchups, weather conditions, and recent performance can help you make an informed decision on which kicker to start each week.

6. Can kickers score negative points in fantasy football?

Yes, kickers can score negative points if they miss field goals or extra points. However, this is relatively rare among the top kickers in the league.

7. Should I drop my kicker during their bye week?

Yes, it is advisable to drop your kicker during their bye week and pick up a replacement for that week. Kickers are easily replaceable, so you can find another option without sacrificing your team’s performance.

8. How much should I rely on a kicker for consistent points?

While kickers can provide consistent points, their scoring potential can be influenced by various factors. Rely on them, but don’t solely depend on kickers to carry your team.

9. Should I stream kickers based on matchups?

Streaming kickers, meaning rotating them based on favorable matchups, can be an effective strategy. It allows you to maximize your kicker’s potential each week.

10. Can I trade kickers in fantasy football?

Yes, kickers can be traded just like any other position in fantasy football. However, kickers are typically low-value assets in trades.

11. Can a kicker win me a fantasy football championship?

While kickers can contribute significantly to your team’s success, they alone cannot win you a championship. A well-rounded roster and strategic management are key.

12. Do kickers have more value in leagues with unique scoring systems?

Kickers can have increased value in leagues with unique scoring systems that heavily reward long-distance field goals or penalize missed kicks.

13. Are there any kickers worth targeting in the later rounds of drafts?

Yes, there are always kickers worth targeting in the later rounds of the draft. Look for kickers from high-scoring offenses or those with favorable matchups.

Final Thoughts:

While kickers may not be the most glamorous position in fantasy football, they play a vital role in providing consistent points for your team. Justin Tucker, Stephen Gostkowski, and others have proven themselves as reliable options over the years. However, it’s important to consider factors like matchups, weather conditions, and emerging talents when selecting a kicker. By paying attention to these details, fantasy owners can maximize their scoring potential and gain an edge over their opponents. So, don’t overlook the importance of kickers in fantasy football and make sure to choose wisely!



