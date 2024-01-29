

Who Is The Best Kicker In The NFL 2016

When it comes to the game of football, kickers play a crucial role in determining the outcome of matches. The ability to accurately kick the ball through the uprights is a skill that only a select few possess. In the NFL, there are several talented kickers who have made a name for themselves with their exceptional performances. However, when it comes to determining the best kicker in the league for the year 2016, one name stands out among the rest – Justin Tucker.

Justin Tucker, the Baltimore Ravens’ placekicker, has consistently proven himself to be one of the most reliable and talented kickers in the NFL. In the 2016 season, Tucker showcased his exceptional skills, leading to him being widely regarded as the best kicker in the league. Let’s delve into some interesting facts and tricks about Tucker, as well as answer some common questions about his performances.

Interesting Facts and Tricks about Justin Tucker:

1. Record-Breaking Accuracy: Justin Tucker has consistently displayed remarkable accuracy throughout his career. In the 2016 season, Tucker set an NFL record for the most consecutive field goals made from inside 50 yards, with a streak of 38 successful attempts. This impressive feat highlights his ability to consistently deliver under pressure.

2. Longest Field Goal in NFL History: On December 18, 2013, Tucker kicked a 61-yard field goal in a game against the Detroit Lions, securing his place in NFL history. This remarkable kick not only showcased his leg strength but also his ability to perform in clutch situations.

3. Pro Bowl Appearances: Tucker’s exceptional performances have earned him recognition from his peers and fans alike. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice, in 2013 and 2016, further cementing his status as one of the best kickers in the NFL.

4. Versatility and Onside Kick Skills: Tucker is not just limited to field goal attempts. He has also displayed his versatility by successfully executing onside kicks, a skill that not many kickers possess. This adds an extra dimension to his game and makes him an even more valuable asset to the Ravens.

5. Consistent Performances: Tucker’s consistency is one of his defining traits. He has shown time and time again that he can be relied upon to deliver crucial points for his team. Whether it’s a game-winning field goal or a routine extra point, Tucker rarely falters, making him a reliable and valuable asset for the Ravens.

Now, let’s move on to answering some common questions about Justin Tucker and his performances in the 2016 season:

1. How many field goals did Justin Tucker make in the 2016 season?

In the 2016 season, Tucker made 38 field goals out of 39 attempts, achieving an impressive 97.4% success rate.

2. Did Justin Tucker miss any extra points in the 2016 season?

No, Tucker did not miss a single extra point attempt in the 2016 season. He successfully converted all 27 of his attempts.

3. What was Justin Tucker’s longest field goal in the 2016 season?

Tucker’s longest field goal in the 2016 season was a 57-yard kick against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 27, 2016.

4. How many game-winning field goals did Justin Tucker make in the 2016 season?

Tucker made three game-winning field goals in the 2016 season, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure and deliver when it matters most.

5. How many touchbacks did Justin Tucker have in the 2016 season?

In the 2016 season, Tucker recorded 57 touchbacks on kickoffs, putting the opposing team in difficult field position and showcasing his powerful leg.

6. Has Justin Tucker won any awards for his performances in the 2016 season?

While Tucker did not win any specific awards for his performances in the 2016 season, his consistent excellence earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl.

7. How does Justin Tucker compare to other kickers in terms of accuracy?

Tucker consistently ranks among the most accurate kickers in the league. His success rate in the 2016 season was 97.4%, which is significantly higher than the league average.

8. What is Justin Tucker’s career field goal percentage?

As of the end of the 2019 season, Tucker boasts an impressive career field goal percentage of 90.8%, making him one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history.

9. How many records has Justin Tucker broken in his career?

Throughout his career, Tucker has broken several records, including the most consecutive field goals made from inside 50 yards, as well as the most accurate season in NFL history (minimum 30 attempts).

10. How does Justin Tucker handle pressure situations?

Tucker has proven time and time again that he thrives under pressure. He has a calm and composed demeanor on the field, allowing him to perform at his best in high-stakes moments.

11. Has Justin Tucker ever kicked a game-winning field goal in the playoffs?

Yes, Tucker has kicked two game-winning field goals in the playoffs. In the 2012 AFC Championship game, he kicked a game-winning 47-yard field goal to send the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

12. What is Justin Tucker’s kicking style?

Tucker utilizes the soccer-style kicking technique, which involves using the inside of the foot to strike the ball, generating more power and accuracy.

13. How does Justin Tucker’s leg strength compare to other kickers?

Tucker possesses exceptional leg strength, as evidenced by his record-breaking 61-yard field goal. His ability to consistently kick touchbacks on kickoffs also highlights his powerful leg.

14. How accurate is Justin Tucker from long distances?

Tucker has proven to be accurate even from long distances. Throughout his career, he has made multiple field goals from beyond 50 yards, showcasing his ability to accurately kick the ball over long distances.

15. What sets Justin Tucker apart from other kickers in the NFL?

Justin Tucker’s combination of accuracy, leg strength, and consistency sets him apart from other kickers in the NFL. His ability to deliver in clutch situations and consistently perform at a high level makes him the best kicker in the league for the year 2016.

In conclusion, Justin Tucker’s exceptional performances in the 2016 season solidified his status as the best kicker in the NFL. His record-breaking accuracy, long-range prowess, versatility, and consistency make him a valuable asset to the Baltimore Ravens. With his ability to perform under pressure and deliver game-winning kicks, Justin Tucker has undoubtedly earned the title of the best kicker in the NFL for the year 2016.



