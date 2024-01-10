Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football



Who Should I Draft in Fantasy Football?

Fantasy football has become an incredibly popular pastime for sports enthusiasts around the world. It allows fans to test their skills as general managers by assembling and managing their own team of professional football players. However, with so many players to choose from, the question of who to draft can often be a daunting task. In this article, we will explore various factors to consider when deciding who to draft in fantasy football and provide answers to some commonly asked questions.

Interesting Fact #1: Running Backs Dominate the Early Rounds

One interesting fact about fantasy football drafts is that running backs tend to dominate the early rounds. This is because the running back position is traditionally considered the most valuable in fantasy football due to its potential for high-scoring performances. Running backs who receive a significant number of carries or are involved in their team’s passing game are highly sought after in drafts.

Interesting Fact #2: Quarterbacks Offer Consistency

While running backs may dominate the early rounds, quarterbacks offer a level of consistency that can be crucial to a fantasy team’s success. Unlike running backs, who are subject to injuries and workload fluctuations, quarterbacks tend to play every game and provide a steady stream of points. This makes them a popular choice in the mid to late rounds of fantasy drafts.

Interesting Fact #3: Wide Receivers Are Increasingly Valuable

In recent years, the value of wide receivers in fantasy football has been on the rise. With the NFL becoming more pass-oriented, wide receivers have seen an increase in targets and opportunities to score points. As a result, top-tier wide receivers have become highly coveted in fantasy drafts, often taken in the early rounds alongside running backs.

Interesting Fact #4: Tight Ends Can Be Game-Changers

Tight ends, while not as highly valued as running backs or wide receivers, can still make a significant impact on a fantasy team’s performance. A standout tight end can provide a competitive edge, as they often have the potential to score touchdowns and accumulate yards. However, the drop-off in talent after the top few tight ends is steep, so it’s crucial to select one early if you want to secure a reliable option.

Interesting Fact #5: Rookie Players Can Surprise

Every year, there are rookie players who exceed expectations and become fantasy football stars. These young players often bring a fresh burst of talent and can provide excellent value in later rounds of drafts. Keeping an eye on rookies who have shown promise in training camp or preseason games can give you an advantage when deciding who to draft.

Interesting Fact #6: Research and Preparation Are Key

Fantasy football success is heavily dependent on research and preparation. The more you know about players, teams, and playing styles, the better equipped you will be to make informed draft decisions. Staying up to date with injury reports, training camp performances, and expert analysis can provide valuable insights that may give you an edge over your opponents.

Now, let’s dive into some common questions and answers that fantasy football enthusiasts often have when deciding who to draft:

Q1: Should I prioritize drafting running backs in the early rounds?

A1: It’s generally recommended to prioritize running backs in the early rounds due to their potential for high-scoring performances and overall scarcity.

Q2: Can I draft wide receivers early instead of running backs?

A2: Yes, drafting wide receivers early can be a viable strategy, especially if you can secure top-tier talent. However, be mindful of the depth of the running back position and adjust your draft strategy accordingly.

Q3: When should I consider drafting a quarterback?

A3: Quarterbacks can be drafted in the mid to late rounds, as there is usually enough depth at the position. However, if elite quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson are available, it may be worth considering them earlier.

Q4: Are there any late-round sleeper picks I should target?

A4: Late-round sleeper picks can be a game-changer for your fantasy team. Keep an eye on rookies, players returning from injury, or those who may have been overlooked in the draft due to various factors.

Q5: What should I consider when drafting a tight end?

A5: When drafting a tight end, it’s important to consider their involvement in their team’s passing game, red zone usage, and overall talent. The top-tier tight ends like Travis Kelce and George Kittle should be targeted early, while others can be drafted in later rounds.

Q6: How important is the strength of schedule when drafting?

A6: The strength of schedule can be a useful factor to consider when deciding between players of similar value. However, it should not be the sole determining factor, as player talent and involvement in the offense are equally significant.

Q7: Should I draft players from the same team?

A7: While it’s not essential to draft players from the same team, it can provide some benefits. If a team’s offense is high-scoring, having multiple players from that team can increase your chances of accumulating points.

Q8: Can I draft players from my favorite team?

A8: Yes, you can draft players from your favorite team. However, it’s important to prioritize player talent and potential for production over personal bias.

Q9: How much should I consider a player’s injury history?

A9: A player’s injury history should be considered when drafting, especially if they have a track record of missing significant playing time. However, if a player has recovered fully and shows no signs of lingering issues, they can still be a valuable asset to your team.

Q10: Should I draft a kicker and defense early or wait until later rounds?

A10: Kickers and defenses should be drafted in the late rounds of fantasy drafts. Their performances can vary greatly from week to week, making them less valuable than other positions.

Q11: Is it worth drafting a backup quarterback or tight end?

A11: Drafting a backup quarterback or tight end can be beneficial, especially if your starters are injury-prone or have bye weeks that coincide. However, prioritize your starting lineup first before considering backups.

Q12: Should I draft based on last year’s performance?

A12: While last year’s performance can provide some insights, it’s important to consider current factors such as offseason changes, injuries, and team dynamics. Player situations can change significantly from year to year.

Q13: How often should I update my draft board during the draft?

A13: Updating your draft board regularly during the draft is crucial to stay on top of player selections and adjust your strategy accordingly. Aim to update it after every few picks to ensure you’re making informed decisions.

In conclusion, deciding who to draft in fantasy football requires careful consideration of various factors such as player positions, talent, team dynamics, and individual strategies. It’s important to conduct thorough research, stay informed, and adapt your draft strategy based on the available options. By considering these aspects and being well-prepared, you can increase your chances of building a winning fantasy football team. Good luck!





