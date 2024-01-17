

Who Should I Draft for Fantasy Football?

Fantasy football has become a popular pastime for sports enthusiasts over the years. It allows fans to immerse themselves in the game, becoming the coach and general manager of their own virtual team. One of the most critical decisions in fantasy football is the draft, where managers must carefully select players who will produce high-scoring performances throughout the season. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to decide who to draft. In this article, we will discuss some essential factors to consider when making your selections, along with six interesting facts about fantasy football drafting. Additionally, we will answer thirteen common questions that often arise during the drafting process. Let’s dive in!

Six Interesting Facts about Fantasy Football Drafting:

1. The “Zero RB” Strategy: In recent years, a strategy known as the “Zero RB” approach has gained popularity. This tactic involves avoiding running backs early in the draft and focusing on elite wide receivers and tight ends instead. The idea behind this strategy is that running backs are more injury-prone and have a shorter shelf life, making it more advantageous to invest in other positions early on.

2. “Handcuffing” Running Backs: Handcuffing refers to drafting a backup running back who would step in as the starter if the primary running back gets injured. This strategy minimizes the risk of losing a significant portion of your team’s production in case of an injury to your star running back.

3. Quarterback Value: While quarterbacks are typically the highest-scoring position in fantasy football, it is essential to consider their value relative to other positions. In most leagues, there is a significant drop-off in points after the top few quarterbacks, making it more sensible to prioritize other positions early on.

4. Bye Week Management: Pay attention to the bye weeks of your drafted players. By diversifying the bye weeks across your team, you can ensure that you won’t have multiple key players on bye in the same week, leaving you without starters in crucial matchups.

5. Avoiding Rookie Hype: While rookies can have a significant impact, it is generally wise to avoid over-drafting them. Rookies often face a learning curve, and their roles may not be fully established early in the season. It is safer to rely on proven veterans when making your draft selections.

6. Drafting Kickers and Defenses Late: Kickers and defenses are typically the least consistent positions, making it unnecessary to draft them early. Instead, focus on securing high-scoring players at more critical positions and wait until the later rounds to fill these spots.

Thirteen Common Questions and Answers about Fantasy Football Drafting:

1. Should I prioritize drafting a running back or a wide receiver in the first round?

It depends on your league’s scoring system, but generally, running backs are more valuable due to their scarcity and high-scoring potential.

2. When should I consider drafting a quarterback?

Quarterbacks should be drafted after you have secured your starting running backs and wide receivers, typically between rounds 4-8.

3. How important is it to draft players from my favorite team?

While it can be enjoyable to root for players from your favorite team, it is crucial to prioritize drafting based on performance and value rather than personal bias.

4. Is it worth drafting a tight end early?

It can be advantageous to secure one of the top tight ends early in the draft, as they often provide a significant advantage over the rest of the position.

5. Should I draft a backup quarterback?

In most cases, it is unnecessary to draft a backup quarterback unless you play in a league with deep rosters or have concerns about your starter’s durability.

6. How much should I consider a player’s injury history?

Injury history should be factored into your decision-making process, especially for players with a significant injury track record. However, it shouldn’t be the sole determining factor.

7. Should I draft players from the same team?

It is generally advisable to avoid drafting too many players from the same team to limit the impact of bye weeks and reduce overall risk.

8. Can I trust a player who had a breakout season?

Breakout seasons can be a sign of a player’s potential, but it’s crucial to evaluate the underlying factors that contributed to their success before drafting them.

9. Should I select a defense or kicker before the last few rounds?

It is generally recommended to wait until the later rounds to draft defenses and kickers, as their performance can vary greatly from year to year.

10. How should I approach drafting rookies?

Rookies should be evaluated based on their situation, opportunity for playing time, and talent. While some rookies can have an immediate impact, most require time to adjust to the NFL.

11. What should I do if my desired player is already drafted?

Have backup options in mind for every round and be prepared to adapt your strategy on the fly. Flexibility is key during the draft.

12. How much should I rely on preseason performances?

Preseason performances can provide insight into a player’s form and potential role within their team, but they should not be the sole basis for drafting decisions.

13. What should I consider when drafting in a keeper league?

In keeper leagues, it is essential to balance immediate production with long-term value. Drafting young players with high potential can pay off in future seasons.

Final Thoughts:

Drafting for fantasy football is an exciting and challenging endeavor. It requires a mix of research, strategy, and intuition to assemble a winning team. By considering the scoring system, player value, and other factors discussed in this article, you can enhance your drafting skills and increase your chances of success. Remember, fantasy football is ultimately a game of skill and luck, so enjoy the process and have fun competing with your friends and fellow fantasy managers. Good luck with your draft!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.