

Who Should I Draft in Fantasy Football 2015

Fantasy football season is upon us, and every year millions of fans across the globe face the daunting task of assembling a championship-winning team. With so many players to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide who to draft for your fantasy team. In this article, we will explore some key factors to consider when making your selections, along with six interesting facts about the 2015 fantasy football season. Additionally, we will answer thirteen commonly asked questions to help guide you through the drafting process. So, let’s dive in!

Interesting Fact #1: The Rise of the Wide Receivers

In recent years, wide receivers have become increasingly valuable in fantasy football. In 2014, seven of the top ten highest-scoring players were wide receivers. This trend is expected to continue in 2015, making it crucial to secure top-tier receivers early in your draft.

Interesting Fact #2: The Tight End Dilemma

The tight end position has always been a challenging one to fill in fantasy football. However, 2015 offers a glimmer of hope with a handful of talented players emerging as reliable options. Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Graham, and Travis Kelce are among the top tight ends to consider drafting.

Interesting Fact #3: Rookie Running Backs Making an Impact

Historically, rookie running backs have struggled to perform at a high level in fantasy football. However, 2015 features several promising rookies who could break this trend. Players like Melvin Gordon, Todd Gurley, and T.J. Yeldon have the potential to make an immediate impact for your fantasy team.

Interesting Fact #4: The Quarterback Conundrum

While quarterbacks are typically the highest-scoring players in fantasy football, the depth at the position in 2015 allows for some flexibility during the draft. Instead of reaching for a quarterback early, consider waiting until later rounds to secure your signal-caller while focusing on running backs and wide receivers.

Interesting Fact #5: The Impact of Coaching Changes

Coaching changes can have a significant impact on fantasy football, as new systems and strategies may favor certain players. Keep an eye on teams with new head coaches or offensive coordinators, as they could provide unexpected value in the draft.

Interesting Fact #6: The Value of Kickers and Defense

Often overlooked, kickers and defense can make or break your fantasy team. The difference between a top-tier kicker or defense and an average one can be substantial. While they may not be the most exciting picks, don’t neglect these positions in your draft strategy.

Now, let’s move on to thirteen commonly asked questions about drafting in fantasy football.

1. Should I draft a quarterback in the first round?

It depends on your league’s scoring system and the available players. Generally, it is more advantageous to draft running backs or wide receivers early and wait until later rounds to select a quarterback.

2. Which running backs should I target early in the draft?

Le’Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson, Eddie Lacy, and Jamaal Charles are all solid options to consider in the first round.

3. Is it wise to draft a rookie running back?

While it comes with some risk, several rookie running backs have the potential to be fantasy stars. Melvin Gordon and Todd Gurley are highly touted rookies worth considering.

4. Should I prioritize wide receivers over running backs?

Wide receivers have become increasingly valuable in recent years, but running backs still hold significant importance. It’s essential to strike a balance between the two positions.

5. How do bye weeks affect my draft strategy?

It is crucial to consider bye weeks when drafting your team. Aim to have a balanced spread of bye weeks across your roster to ensure you have a competitive lineup each week.

6. Is it worth drafting a top-tier tight end early?

Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham are elite talents who can provide a significant advantage at the tight end position. If you believe in their consistent production, it may be worth drafting them early.

7. Should I prioritize kickers and defense in earlier rounds?

While kickers and defense are vital, it is generally more prudent to focus on skill positions early in the draft. However, don’t wait until the last rounds to address these positions either.

8. How much should I rely on expert rankings and projections?

Expert rankings and projections are helpful guides, but ultimately, you should trust your own research and instincts when making draft decisions.

9. Should I draft players from my favorite NFL team?

While it can be tempting to select players from your favorite team, it is crucial to prioritize talent and value over personal bias. You want to assemble the best team possible, regardless of allegiances.

10. How important is a solid bench in fantasy football?

A solid bench is crucial in fantasy football, as injuries and bye weeks can impact your starting lineup. Drafting quality depth players who can step in when needed is vital for long-term success.

11. Should I draft a backup quarterback?

Drafting a backup quarterback largely depends on your starting quarterback’s reliability and the depth of the waiver wire. If you have a consistent starter, it may be unnecessary to use a valuable roster spot on a backup.

12. What should I consider when selecting kickers and defense?

When selecting kickers, consider their accuracy, leg strength, and the offensive capabilities of their teams. For defense, pay attention to the strength of the team’s schedule, turnover potential, and ability to generate sacks.

13. Should I trade during the draft?

Trading during the draft can be an effective strategy to acquire players who fit your roster needs better. However, it requires careful negotiation and an understanding of your league’s trade rules.

In conclusion, drafting a successful fantasy football team requires careful analysis, research, and a bit of luck. Consider the six interesting facts mentioned earlier, along with the answers to commonly asked questions, to guide your decision-making process. Remember to trust your instincts, stay flexible, and adapt to the flow of the draft. Good luck, and may your team bring you fantasy glory in 2015!





