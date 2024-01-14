

Who Should I Play Fantasy Football PPR?

Fantasy football has become a popular pastime for sports enthusiasts around the world. It allows fans to take on the role of a team manager, drafting players and competing against their friends or colleagues in a virtual league. One of the most important decisions in fantasy football is deciding who to play each week. In this article, we will explore the question of who should be played in a fantasy football PPR (Points Per Reception) league and provide some interesting facts, common questions, and final thoughts on the matter.

Interesting Facts:

1. PPR Scoring System: PPR leagues award extra points to players for each reception they make. This scoring system adds value to players who are heavily involved in their team’s passing game, such as wide receivers and running backs who catch a lot of passes. It makes these players more attractive options in PPR leagues compared to standard scoring leagues.

2. Wide Receivers Shine: Due to the PPR scoring system, wide receivers tend to be more valuable in PPR leagues than in standard scoring leagues. Wide receivers who consistently catch a high number of passes become top-tier fantasy options, as their receptions contribute significantly to their overall point totals.

3. Running Backs with Receiving Skills: Running backs who excel in catching passes can also be highly valuable in PPR leagues. Players like Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Austin Ekeler have become fantasy football stars due to their ability to contribute both in rushing and receiving. These dual-threat running backs can be game-changers in PPR leagues.

4. Importance of Targets: In PPR leagues, targets (the number of times a player is thrown the ball) become a crucial statistic to consider. Players who consistently receive a high number of targets are more likely to accumulate receptions and consequently, more fantasy points. Monitoring targets can provide valuable insights when making start/sit decisions.

5. Matchup Analysis: Analyzing the matchups is a crucial factor in deciding who to play in fantasy football PPR leagues. It’s important to consider the opposing team’s defense, as some teams may have strong pass defenses that can limit a player’s opportunities for receptions. Conversely, other teams may have weak defenses, presenting favorable matchups for fantasy players.

6. Flex Position Strategy: The flex position in fantasy football allows managers to start players from various positions (running back, wide receiver, or tight end). In PPR leagues, it’s often advisable to prioritize players who are involved in the passing game in the flex position. This strategy maximizes the potential for additional receptions and, consequently, more fantasy points.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I prioritize wide receivers over running backs in PPR leagues?

While wide receivers tend to have more consistent involvement in the passing game, the value of running backs who catch a significant number of passes should not be underestimated. A balanced approach, considering the player’s involvement in both rushing and receiving, is often the best strategy.

2. Should I start a wide receiver in the flex position over a running back?

It depends on the specific players and matchups. In general, if you have a wide receiver who consistently receives a high number of targets, they can be a strong option in the flex position in a PPR league. However, if you have a running back who is heavily involved in both rushing and receiving, they can also be a valuable flex play.

3. How important are targets in PPR leagues?

Targets are crucial in PPR leagues since they directly contribute to a player’s receptions and, consequently, their fantasy point total. Players with a high number of targets have a higher chance of accumulating receptions and should be given strong consideration in start/sit decisions.

4. Can tight ends be valuable in PPR leagues?

Yes, tight ends who are involved in their team’s passing game can be valuable in PPR leagues. Players like Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Darren Waller consistently accumulate receptions and can provide a significant advantage at the tight end position.

5. Should I prioritize players with high yards per reception in PPR leagues?

While yards per reception can be an indicator of a player’s big-play ability, it should not be the sole factor considered in PPR leagues. Players who consistently catch a high number of passes, even if they have a lower yards per reception average, can still provide a consistent stream of fantasy points.

6. How do bye weeks affect start/sit decisions in PPR leagues?

During a player’s bye week, they are not available to score fantasy points. It’s crucial to consider bye weeks when making start/sit decisions to ensure you have enough active players to field a complete lineup. In PPR leagues, it may be wise to prioritize players who have a higher involvement in the passing game during these weeks.

7. Can rookie wide receivers be trusted in PPR leagues?

Rookie wide receivers can certainly make an impact in PPR leagues, especially those who have demonstrated strong catching ability in college. However, it’s important to monitor their involvement in the offense and their chemistry with the quarterback before fully trusting them as viable fantasy options.

8. How do weather conditions affect start/sit decisions in PPR leagues?

Severe weather conditions, such as heavy rain or strong winds, can negatively impact a team’s passing game. In such cases, it may be wise to lower expectations for wide receivers and tight ends and consider other options if available.

9. Should I consider playing multiple players from the same team in PPR leagues?

Playing multiple players from the same team can be a viable strategy in PPR leagues, especially if the team has a high-powered offense. However, it’s important to consider the overall strength of the opposing defense and the opportunities for each player to accumulate receptions.

10. How does player health affect start/sit decisions in PPR leagues?

Player health is a crucial factor in making start/sit decisions in any fantasy football league. In PPR leagues, it’s particularly important to monitor the health of players involved in the passing game, as injuries can limit their ability to accumulate receptions.

11. Should I prioritize players with a high catch rate in PPR leagues?

A high catch rate indicates a player’s ability to catch a high percentage of the passes thrown their way. While it can be an important factor to consider, it should not be the sole determinant in PPR leagues. Factors such as targets and overall involvement in the offense should also be taken into account.

12. How does a team’s offensive scheme affect start/sit decisions in PPR leagues?

Teams with offensive schemes that heavily rely on passing tend to provide more opportunities for players to accumulate receptions. It can be beneficial to target players from these teams, as they have a higher chance of contributing to your fantasy team’s success.

13. How often should I update my lineup in PPR leagues?

Regularly updating your lineup is essential in PPR leagues. Monitoring injuries, matchups, and player involvement in the passing game throughout the week can provide valuable insights for making informed start/sit decisions.

Final Thoughts:

In summary, playing fantasy football in a PPR league adds an extra layer of strategy to the game. Wide receivers and running backs who catch a significant number of passes become particularly valuable in this format. Analyzing matchups, considering targets, and monitoring player involvement in the passing game are crucial aspects of making start/sit decisions. Whether you prioritize wide receivers or running backs, a balanced approach that considers both rushing and receiving involvement is often the best strategy. Regularly updating your lineup and staying informed about player performance and team dynamics will greatly improve your chances of success in fantasy football PPR leagues.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.