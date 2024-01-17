

Who Should I Start Fantasy Football 2012

Fantasy football is a game loved by millions of fans around the world. It allows them to step into the shoes of a team manager and make crucial decisions that can determine the outcome of their virtual team’s success. One of the most important decisions in fantasy football is deciding which players to start each week. With a plethora of options available, it can be a daunting task to choose the right players for your team. In this article, we will provide some insights and interesting facts to help you navigate through the decision-making process and make informed choices.

Interesting Fact #1: In 2012, Adrian Peterson had a historic season, rushing for 2,097 yards, just eight yards shy of breaking the all-time single-season rushing record. He also scored 12 rushing touchdowns, making him an obvious choice for any fantasy football team.

Interesting Fact #2: Calvin Johnson, also known as “Megatron,” had a stellar 2012 season. He broke the single-season receiving yards record with 1,964 yards and scored five touchdowns. Johnson’s exceptional performance made him a must-start player for fantasy football managers.

Interesting Fact #3: Andrew Luck, the rookie quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, had an impressive debut season in 2012. He threw for 4,374 yards and 23 touchdowns, making him a viable option for those looking to start a young and talented signal-caller.

Interesting Fact #4: Rob Gronkowski, the dynamic tight end for the New England Patriots, had an outstanding 2012 season despite missing five games due to injury. He caught 55 passes for 790 yards and 11 touchdowns, making him a valuable asset for any fantasy football team.

Interesting Fact #5: Arian Foster, the Houston Texans’ running back, had another productive season in 2012. He rushed for 1,424 yards and scored 15 touchdowns, making him a reliable option for fantasy managers looking for consistent production from the running back position.

Interesting Fact #6: Peyton Manning, the legendary quarterback, had a remarkable comeback season in 2012 after missing the entire previous year due to injury. He threw for 4,659 yards and 37 touchdowns, cementing his status as one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football.

Now, let’s move on to some common questions and answers that fantasy football managers often have when it comes to deciding who to start.

1. Should I start a player with a favorable matchup or a player with better overall talent?

– It’s important to consider both factors. While a favorable matchup can increase a player’s potential for a big game, talent and consistency are also crucial in making your decision.

2. Should I start a player coming off an injury?

– It depends on the severity of the injury and the player’s status. If they have fully recovered and are expected to play a significant role, they can be a good option. However, always monitor injury reports and make an informed decision.

3. Should I start a player on a struggling team?

– While a player’s individual performance can shine even on a struggling team, it’s generally better to prioritize players from successful teams who have a higher chance of scoring points and winning games.

4. Should I start a player with a high ceiling but a low floor, or a player with a consistent but lower ceiling?

– It depends on your team’s situation. If you need a big performance to win, a high-ceiling player is worth the risk. However, if you have a solid team and need consistent points, a player with a lower ceiling but a higher floor might be a safer choice.

5. Should I start a player based on their previous week’s performance?

– While it’s tempting to ride the hot hand, it’s important to take into account the overall season performance and the matchup. A single exceptional week might not be indicative of consistent future success.

6. Should I start a player just because they are my favorite player?

– While it’s natural to have biases towards your favorite players, it’s essential to make decisions based on their performance, matchups, and overall value to your fantasy team.

7. Should I start a player on a bye week?

– No, a player on a bye week will not accumulate any points. It’s crucial to find a suitable replacement for players on bye weeks.

8. Should I start a player in a timeshare situation?

– It depends on the specific situation. If both players in the timeshare have a significant role and opportunity for touches, it may be worth starting one of them. However, if the timeshare is more unpredictable or one-sided, it’s better to explore other options.

9. Should I start a player in a tough matchup?

– Tough matchups can limit a player’s production, but talented players can still have success against challenging defenses. Consider the player’s track record and the overall offensive scheme to make an informed decision.

10. Should I start a player in bad weather conditions?

– Weather conditions can impact a player’s performance, especially in outdoor stadiums. It’s important to check weather forecasts and consider the player’s style of play before making a decision.

11. Should I start a player on a short week (Thursday Night Football)?

– Thursday Night Football games can be challenging for players to recover and prepare fully. It’s worth considering the potential impact of a short week on a player’s performance before deciding to start them.

12. Should I start a player based on expert rankings?

– While expert rankings can provide valuable insights, it’s essential to evaluate them alongside your team’s specific needs, matchup, and individual research. Trust your instincts and make informed decisions.

13. Should I start a player with a history of inconsistency?

– Consistency is crucial in fantasy football, as it ensures a steady stream of points. Players with a history of inconsistency can be risky, but if the potential rewards outweigh the risks, they may be worth starting.

Final Thoughts:

In fantasy football, the decision of who to start can make or break your team’s success. It’s crucial to consider various factors, including player performance, matchups, injuries, and team dynamics. While past performance can provide insights, it’s important to stay updated with current news and make informed decisions based on the available information. Remember, there’s no foolproof formula, and sometimes taking calculated risks can lead to surprising rewards. Trust your instincts, do your research, and enjoy the thrill of managing your fantasy football team.





