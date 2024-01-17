

Who Should I Start PPR Fantasy Football

Fantasy football has become a beloved pastime for millions of fans worldwide. The thrill of building your own team, strategizing, and ultimately competing against friends and colleagues is an experience like no other. One of the most crucial decisions in fantasy football is determining who to start each week. With the rise of PPR (points per reception) leagues, this decision becomes even more critical. In this article, we will delve into the intricacies of choosing the right players for your PPR fantasy football team. We will also explore six interesting facts about PPR leagues, answer 13 common questions, and provide final thoughts on the matter.

Interesting Facts about PPR Leagues:

1. PPR leagues reward players for their involvement in the passing game: In standard leagues, running backs have a higher value due to their rushing yards and touchdowns. However, in PPR leagues, wide receivers and pass-catching running backs gain an advantage as they earn points for every reception they make.

2. PPR leagues level the playing field for less prominent players: In standard leagues, star players naturally dominate the scoring. However, PPR leagues allow lesser-known players who excel in the passing game to make a significant impact, making it more unpredictable and exciting.

3. The value of wide receivers skyrockets in PPR leagues: With every reception being rewarded, wide receivers become highly sought after in PPR leagues. Players like Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, and Davante Adams, who consistently amass a high volume of catches, become fantasy gold.

4. Running backs who are involved in the passing game gain value: In PPR leagues, running backs who are effective pass-catchers become even more valuable. Players like Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, and Saquon Barkley, who excel in both running and receiving, become the ultimate fantasy weapons.

5. PPR leagues alter the draft strategy: With the higher value of wide receivers and pass-catching running backs, fantasy managers need to adjust their draft strategy. Picking a top-tier wide receiver early on becomes a more viable option in PPR leagues.

6. Tight ends gain significance in PPR leagues: In standard leagues, tight ends are often overlooked due to their inconsistent point production. However, in PPR leagues, tight ends who are heavily involved in the passing game, such as Travis Kelce and George Kittle, become difference-makers and can provide a significant advantage.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I prioritize drafting a wide receiver or a running back in a PPR league?

It depends on your draft position and the available players. However, in the early rounds, elite wide receivers tend to have a higher value in PPR leagues due to their high volume of catches.

2. What is the optimal strategy for drafting in a PPR league?

Strategies may vary, but focusing on acquiring receivers who consistently catch a high volume of passes and running backs who are involved in the passing game is a solid approach.

3. How do PPR leagues affect player rankings?

PPR leagues generally increase the value of wide receivers and pass-catching running backs, while slightly decreasing the value of traditional running backs who don’t contribute as heavily in the passing game.

4. Are there any sleepers to consider in PPR leagues?

Players like James White, Duke Johnson, and Nyheim Hines are often undervalued in standard leagues but can be valuable assets in PPR formats due to their involvement in the passing game.

5. Is it better to start a consistent player or a boom-or-bust player in PPR leagues?

It depends on your team’s needs and the matchup. Consistent players who regularly catch passes provide a safer floor, while boom-or-bust players offer higher upside but also more risk.

6. Should I target tight ends early in PPR drafts?

While it is not necessary to reach for a tight end early, targeting tight ends who are heavily involved in their team’s passing game can provide a significant advantage in PPR leagues.

7. How should I approach bye weeks in PPR leagues?

When drafting your team, consider the bye weeks of your players to ensure you have enough depth to cover those weeks without sacrificing too much in terms of points.

8. Can wide receivers with a high number of targets but low catch rate be valuable in PPR leagues?

Yes, even if a wide receiver has a low catch rate, they can still accumulate points in PPR leagues due to the volume of targets they receive.

9. How do I determine if a running back is involved in the passing game?

Researching a running back’s usage in the passing game, such as targets and receptions from the previous season, can provide insights into their involvement.

10. Should I prioritize drafting a pass-catching running back over a traditional power back in PPR leagues?

It depends on your team’s needs and the available players. Pass-catching running backs have a higher floor in PPR leagues, but traditional power backs can still provide value with their rushing yards and touchdowns.

11. Are there any specific statistics to consider when evaluating players in PPR leagues?

Target share, receptions, and yards after the catch are crucial statistics to consider when evaluating players in PPR leagues.

12. How can I predict which players will have a breakout season in PPR leagues?

Analyzing a player’s usage in the previous season, coaching changes, offensive schemes, and potential improvements in the passing game can help identify players poised for a breakout season.

13. How important is it to monitor injuries and depth charts in PPR leagues?

Injuries and depth chart changes can significantly impact a player’s involvement in the passing game. Staying updated on these factors is crucial for making informed lineup decisions.

Final Thoughts:

Navigating the world of PPR fantasy football requires a keen understanding of player involvement in the passing game, draft strategies, and the ever-changing landscape of the NFL. By considering the unique dynamics of PPR leagues and the players who thrive in this format, you can gain a competitive edge. Remember to adapt your draft strategy, target players who consistently catch passes, and stay up to date with injury news and depth chart changes. With careful consideration and a bit of luck, you can assemble a formidable PPR fantasy football team capable of conquering your league.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.