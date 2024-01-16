Who To Start Fantasy Football 2024



Title: Who to Start in Fantasy Football 2024: Unleashing the Potential

Introduction:

As the world of fantasy football continues to evolve, managers are constantly seeking an edge to dominate their leagues. The year 2024 promises to be an exciting one for fantasy football enthusiasts, as a new wave of talented players emerges and established stars continue to shine. In this article, we will explore six interesting facts about who to start in fantasy football in 2024, followed by answering 13 common questions that plague fantasy managers. Let’s delve into the realm of fantasy football and unlock the secrets to success!

6 Interesting Facts about Who to Start in Fantasy Football 2024:

1. The Rise of Young Quarterbacks:

2024 marks the year when a group of young quarterbacks will truly dominate the fantasy landscape. Talented signal-callers like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Zach Wilson will showcase their skills, making them enticing options for fantasy managers. Investing in these promising rookies can yield significant returns, as their athleticism and passing abilities could result in substantial fantasy points.

2. Running Back by Committee (RBBC) Becomes the Norm:

With teams increasingly adopting a running back by committee approach, managers must adapt their strategies accordingly. The 2024 season will witness the continued prevalence of RBBC situations, where multiple running backs share the workload. Identifying the lead back in each committee will be crucial, as they possess the highest potential for consistent fantasy production.

3. Evolution of Tight Ends:

Tight ends have become key contributors in fantasy football, and this trend will continue in 2024. In recent years, players like Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Darren Waller have redefined the tight end position, offering elite receiving skills. Identifying these difference-makers early in drafts or on the waiver wire will provide a significant advantage to fantasy managers.

4. Defense Wins Championships:

While offensive players often steal the spotlight, a strong defense can be a game-changer in fantasy football. Investing in defenses with solid pass rushers and ball-hawking secondaries can lead to consistent fantasy points. In 2024, teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, and San Francisco 49ers are expected to maintain their defensive dominance, making them valuable assets for fantasy managers.

5. PPR Leagues Gain Popularity:

Points Per Reception (PPR) leagues have gained immense popularity in recent years, and their prevalence will continue to grow in 2024. The increased emphasis on pass-catching running backs and versatile wide receivers makes PPR leagues particularly exciting. Managers should prioritize players who excel in receiving roles, as they have the potential to generate additional fantasy points.

6. The Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the NFL, causing disruptions in schedules and player availability. As fantasy managers navigate the 2024 season, it is crucial to stay informed about any potential COVID-19-related developments. Monitoring player vaccinations, team protocols, and potential rescheduling will be essential in making informed start/sit decisions.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I draft a quarterback early in my fantasy football draft?

Answer: It depends on your league’s scoring system and roster requirements. In general, waiting until the middle rounds to draft a quarterback is a viable strategy, as the position offers depth. However, if elite quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes or Kyler Murray are available, it might be worth considering an early selection.

2. Which rookies should I target in fantasy football drafts?

Answer: In 2024, rookies like Najee Harris (running back), Ja’Marr Chase (wide receiver), and Kyle Pitts (tight end) are highly touted prospects who could make an immediate impact. Keep an eye on their preseason performances and potential roles within their respective teams.

3. How should I approach drafting running backs in a RBBC situation?

Answer: Look for running backs who are expected to receive the majority of touches, as they offer the highest fantasy upside. Research depth charts, coaching tendencies, and preseason performances to identify the lead back in each committee.

4. Are tight ends worth drafting early?

Answer: Elite tight ends like Travis Kelce and George Kittle provide a significant advantage due to their consistent production. If you can secure one of these top-tier options in the early rounds, it can give you an edge over opponents who settle for lesser tight ends.

5. Should I prioritize defenses in fantasy football drafts?

Answer: While defenses can provide an advantage, they should be drafted in the later rounds after securing your core offensive players. Pay attention to defenses known for generating turnovers, sacks, and defensive touchdowns, as they can contribute valuable fantasy points.

6. How does the PPR scoring system affect draft strategy?

Answer: In PPR leagues, pass-catching running backs and prolific receivers gain added value. Prioritize players who accumulate receptions and receiving yardage, as they have the potential to generate additional fantasy points.

7. Can I trust players returning from injury in 2024?

Answer: Players returning from injuries should be approached with caution. Monitor their recovery progress, preseason performance, and potential workload limitations before investing significant draft capital or starting them in your lineup.

8. Are there any sleeper picks to target in fantasy football drafts?

Answer: Sleepers are players who are undervalued or overlooked but have the potential to outperform expectations. Keep an eye on players like Javonte Williams (running back), Michael Pittman Jr. (wide receiver), or Irv Smith Jr. (tight end), who could provide excellent value in fantasy drafts.

9. How important is strength of schedule in fantasy football?

Answer: Strength of schedule can be a useful tool in identifying favorable matchups for your players. However, it should not be the sole determining factor in your start/sit decisions. Consider other factors like player form, injuries, and team dynamics when making lineup choices.

10. Should I prioritize wide receivers or running backs in the early rounds of drafts?

Answer: The decision between wide receivers and running backs depends on your league’s scoring system and personal draft strategy. In general, running backs tend to have higher fantasy value due to their involvement in both rushing and receiving aspects of the game.

11. Is it worth handcuffing running backs in fantasy football?

Answer: Handcuffing involves drafting a backup running back to protect your investment in a starter. While it can be a prudent strategy, it is not always necessary. Assess the value of the backup running back relative to other available players, and consider factors like injury history and role within the offense.

12. How do I handle bye weeks in fantasy football?

Answer: When drafting your team, be aware of players’ bye weeks to avoid having too many key contributors on the same week off. Plan ahead and ensure you have viable replacements on your bench or available on waivers for bye week replacements.

13. What are some tips for trading in fantasy football?

Answer: When trading, aim to address specific needs while maintaining overall balance in your roster. Assess each trade offer with a long-term perspective, considering player consistency, injury history, and performance potential. Don’t be afraid to negotiate and explore trade possibilities with fellow managers.

Final Thoughts:

Navigating the world of fantasy football in 2024 requires staying ahead of the game and adapting to the evolving landscape. By understanding the rise of young quarterbacks, the prevalence of RBBC situations, and the impact of tight ends and defenses, fantasy managers can gain a significant advantage. Considering factors like PPR scoring, COVID-19 implications, and the importance of depth will contribute to a successful season. Stay informed, trust your instincts, and always be open to adjusting your strategies as the season progresses. Best of luck in unleashing your fantasy football potential in 2024!





