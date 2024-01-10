Who To Start Fantasy Football Ppr



Who to Start in Fantasy Football PPR

Fantasy football has become a phenomenon in recent years, with millions of fans worldwide participating in leagues and competing against each other. One of the most important decisions a fantasy football manager has to make each week is who to start in their lineup. In this article, we will discuss some strategies and factors to consider when making your start/sit decisions in a PPR (points per reception) league.

PPR leagues differ from standard leagues in that they award additional points for receptions. This adds a new layer of complexity when deciding which players to start. Here are six interesting facts about PPR leagues that can help you make informed decisions:

1. Wide receivers and pass-catching running backs are more valuable: In PPR leagues, players who catch a lot of passes, such as wide receivers and pass-catching running backs, gain a significant advantage over players who primarily rely on rushing yards. These players tend to have higher floors and can provide a steady stream of points even if they have a low touchdown count.

2. Elite tight ends become even more valuable: Tight ends who are heavily involved in their team’s passing game, such as Travis Kelce or George Kittle, become extremely valuable in PPR leagues. Their ability to consistently catch passes and gain yards makes them a reliable option week after week.

3. Running backs with pass-catching abilities have an edge: Running backs who excel in catching passes out of the backfield, like Alvin Kamara or Christian McCaffrey, are highly sought after in PPR leagues. Their ability to contribute in both the rushing and receiving game provides a dual-threat that can propel your fantasy team to victory.

4. Matchups matter: While matchups are always important in fantasy football, they become even more critical in PPR leagues. Analyzing the opposing team’s defense and their strengths and weaknesses against certain positions can give you an edge when deciding who to start.

5. Flex position becomes crucial: In PPR leagues, the flex position gains additional significance. This is where you can start a wide receiver, running back, or tight end. Considering the player’s involvement in the passing game becomes crucial when selecting your flex starter.

6. Volume is key: PPR leagues emphasize the number of receptions a player gets, so volume is key. Players who consistently see a high number of targets have a higher chance of gaining points, even if they don’t score touchdowns. Keep an eye on target shares and opportunities when making your start/sit decisions.

Now, let’s address some common questions that fantasy football managers often have when it comes to PPR leagues:

1. Should I prioritize wide receivers over running backs in PPR leagues?

– It depends on the specific players and their involvement in the passing game. Generally, wide receivers have a higher floor in PPR leagues, but elite pass-catching running backs can also provide a significant advantage.

2. How do I decide between two similar players in PPR leagues?

– Look at their target shares, the number of receptions they have had in previous games, and their involvement in the offense. Also, consider the matchups and the overall offensive capabilities of their teams.

3. Should I start a high-volume receiver with a tough matchup or a low-volume receiver with an easy matchup?

– It’s a tough decision, but it’s important to consider the potential game flow. If the high-volume receiver is likely to see a lot of targets regardless of the matchup, they might still be a safer option. However, if the low-volume receiver has a favorable matchup and a chance for big plays, they could be a higher-risk, higher-reward option.

4. How much should I consider a player’s touchdown potential in PPR leagues?

– Touchdowns still hold value in PPR leagues, but players who consistently catch a high number of passes can make up for a lack of touchdowns with their reception volume. It’s essential to find a balance between touchdowns and receptions when making your decisions.

5. What role does a player’s involvement in the red zone play in PPR leagues?

– A player’s involvement in the red zone is crucial in any league format. In PPR leagues, it can be even more valuable as it increases their chances of scoring touchdowns, which can significantly boost their fantasy point total.

6. Should I prioritize a high-target slot receiver over an outside receiver in PPR leagues?

– Slot receivers often have a higher target share as they tend to run shorter routes and are targeted more frequently in the passing game. However, it depends on the specific players, their roles in the offense, and the overall offensive scheme.

7. How important is a player’s catch rate in PPR leagues?

– A player’s catch rate can be an indicator of their reliability and involvement in the passing game. Players with high catch rates are more likely to consistently accumulate receptions, making them valuable assets in PPR leagues.

8. Is it wise to target players with favorable playoff schedules in PPR leagues?

– Considering playoff schedules can be beneficial, but it shouldn’t be the sole factor in your decision-making process. Focus on the player’s overall performance and involvement in the offense throughout the season.

9. What role does the quarterback play in PPR leagues?

– The quarterback’s performance and their ability to distribute the ball can significantly impact a player’s opportunities and receptions. Quarterbacks who prioritize short and intermediate passes can provide a boost to their pass-catching teammates.

10. How does a player’s involvement in the screen game affect their value in PPR leagues?

– Players who are frequently involved in screen plays can accumulate receptions quickly, especially if they have open field ahead of them. Running backs with a significant role in screen plays can be valuable assets in PPR leagues.

11. Should I consider a player’s yards after catch (YAC) ability in PPR leagues?

– Yards after catch can be a valuable statistic in PPR leagues, as it directly contributes to a player’s reception and yardage totals. Players who excel in gaining yards after the catch can provide an additional boost to their fantasy value.

12. Are there any specific strategies for selecting flex starters in PPR leagues?

– Flex starters in PPR leagues should be chosen based on the player’s involvement in the passing game and their overall volume. Look for players who consistently catch a high number of passes or have a dual-threat role in both rushing and receiving.

13. How do I handle bye weeks in PPR leagues?

– When facing bye weeks, it’s essential to have bench players who can step in and provide similar production, especially in terms of receptions. Look for players who may see an increased role during the absence of your starters.

In conclusion, making start/sit decisions in a PPR league requires careful analysis of players’ involvement in the passing game, target shares, matchups, and overall offensive capabilities. Consider the specific factors mentioned in this article, such as the value of wide receivers and pass-catching running backs, the importance of volume and involvement in the red zone, and the significance of the flex position. By doing so, you can increase your chances of success and make informed decisions that will positively impact your fantasy football team. Good luck!





