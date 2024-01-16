Who To Start Fantasy Football Week 7



Who To Start in Fantasy Football Week 7: Making the Right Choices for Victory

Fantasy football is all about making the right decisions each week to maximize your chances of victory. With Week 7 on the horizon, it’s crucial to analyze player performances, matchups, and injury reports to determine who to start in your lineups. In this article, we’ll provide valuable insights and recommendations to help you navigate through this challenging week. Additionally, we’ll address common questions that often arise in fantasy football, ensuring you make the most informed decisions for your team. So, let’s dive in!

Interesting Facts:

1. Lamar Jackson’s Rushing Dominance: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback, has been a fantasy football superstar with his dual-threat abilities. In Week 6, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to have two 400-yard passing games and a 50-yard rushing touchdown in a single season.

2. Stefon Diggs’ Consistency: Stefon Diggs, wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, has been a reliable fantasy option this season. He has recorded at least 6 receptions and 60 receiving yards in every game so far, making him a safe bet for consistent production.

3. Justin Herbert’s Rookie Brilliance: Justin Herbert, quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, has been exceptional in his rookie campaign. He has thrown for at least 250 yards and multiple touchdowns in each of his four starts, making him an intriguing option for fantasy managers.

4. Travis Fulgham’s Emergence: Travis Fulgham, wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, has burst onto the fantasy football scene in recent weeks. Despite being an unknown name earlier this season, he has recorded over 10 fantasy points in each of his last three games, making him a potential waiver-wire steal.

5. Derrick Henry’s Dominance: Derrick Henry, running back for the Tennessee Titans, has been an unstoppable force this season. He leads the league in rushing yards and touchdowns, consistently delivering for fantasy managers.

6. The Rise of Chase Claypool: Chase Claypool, wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has taken the NFL by storm in his rookie season. He has scored a whopping six touchdowns in the last three games, making him a must-start option in fantasy lineups.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I start Tom Brady or Ryan Tannehill in Week 7?

Answer: Both quarterbacks have favorable matchups, but Tom Brady is the safer choice due to his consistent production and a strong supporting cast.

2. Is it time to bench Ezekiel Elliott after his recent struggles?

Answer: While Elliott has underperformed recently, he remains a talented running back with immense potential. It’s advisable to keep him in your lineup and hope for a bounce-back performance.

3. Should I start Antonio Gibson or Ronald Jones II at running back?

Answer: Gibson has shown more consistency and involvement in the passing game, making him the preferred option over Jones, who shares touches with other running backs in Tampa Bay.

4. Is it worth starting Justin Jefferson as a flex option?

Answer: Absolutely! Jefferson has been a standout rookie wide receiver and has a favorable matchup in Week 7, making him an excellent flex play.

5. Should I start Robert Woods or Cooper Kupp in my lineup?

Answer: Both Rams receivers have been solid options this season, but Woods has been slightly more consistent and involved in the offense. Start him with confidence.

6. Is it time to drop Michael Gallup from my roster?

Answer: Gallup’s role in the Cowboys’ offense has diminished with the emergence of CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper. Unless you have a more enticing option on the waiver wire, it is best to hold onto him for now.

7. Will Chris Godwin return to form after his injury?

Answer: Godwin has a chance to return in Week 7, and if he does, he should be started with confidence as a high-end WR2.

8. Is it worth starting Alexander Mattison as a handcuff to Dalvin Cook?

Answer: Absolutely! Mattison has proven to be a valuable asset when called upon, and with Cook’s injury history, having Mattison on your roster is a wise move.

9. Should I start Drew Brees or Matthew Stafford at quarterback?

Answer: Both quarterbacks have favorable matchups, but Brees has been more consistent this season and should be the preferred choice.

10. Is it time to give up on Odell Beckham Jr. after his disappointing start to the season?

Answer: While Beckham Jr. has underperformed, his talent and potential for explosive plays make him difficult to drop. Keep him on your roster and hope for a breakout performance.

11. Should I start the Kansas City Chiefs defense against the Denver Broncos?

Answer: Yes, the Chiefs defense has been solid this season, and facing a struggling Broncos offense makes them an excellent streaming option.

12. Is it time to pick up Damien Harris off the waiver wire?

Answer: Absolutely! Harris has emerged as the lead back in the New England Patriots’ offense and is worth adding to your roster, especially with favorable matchups ahead.

13. Should I start Tyler Higbee or Gerald Everett at tight end?

Answer: Higbee has been more consistent and involved in the Rams’ offense, making him the preferred choice over Everett.

Final Thoughts:

As we approach Week 7 of the fantasy football season, it’s crucial to make well-informed decisions when setting your lineups. Consider the interesting facts highlighted in this article, analyze player matchups, and take into account injury reports to make the best choices for your team. Remember, sometimes taking calculated risks can lead to substantial rewards, so don’t hesitate to trust emerging talents or favorable matchups. Good luck and may your fantasy team dominate in Week 7!





