

Who To Start Week 12 Fantasy Football: Making the Right Choices for Victory

As the fantasy football season reaches its climax, making the right decisions for your line-up becomes even more crucial. Week 12 is no exception, as teams fight for their playoff spots. In this article, we will provide valuable insights on who to start this week, accompanied by six interesting facts to keep in mind. Additionally, we will answer 13 common questions that often arise during this pivotal week. So, let’s dive in and discover the keys to success in Week 12!

Interesting Fact #1: Quarterbacks Shine on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is synonymous with football, and it has become a tradition for the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys to host games on this special day. Interestingly, quarterbacks tend to excel on Thanksgiving, making them worthy candidates for your starting line-up. Keep an eye on Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott, who have historically performed exceptionally well during these holiday games.

Interesting Fact #2: The Rise of Rookie Running Backs

This season, rookie running backs have made a significant impact in fantasy football. Names like Jonathan Taylor, James Robinson, and Antonio Gibson have emerged as reliable options for fantasy owners. Look for these rookies to continue their impressive performances and consider starting them in Week 12.

Interesting Fact #3: Tight Ends: A Valuable Asset

Tight ends can often be the difference-makers in fantasy football. This week, keep an eye on T.J. Hockenson and Dallas Goedert. Both players have been consistent and are facing favorable matchups. They have the potential to provide crucial points for your team.

Interesting Fact #4: Home Field Advantage Doesn’t Always Matter

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many NFL games have been played without fans, eliminating the typical home field advantage. This fact has led to more unpredictable outcomes, making it essential to focus on individual player performance rather than the team’s location. Do thorough research and select players based on their recent form and matchups rather than relying solely on home-field advantage.

Interesting Fact #5: Wide Receivers Thrive Against Weak Secondaries

Wide receivers often feast on weak secondaries, so it’s crucial to identify teams with struggling defensive backfields. Look for wideouts facing teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, or Seattle Seahawks, as these defenses have struggled to contain opposing receivers throughout the season.

Interesting Fact #6: The Importance of Monitoring Injuries

Injuries can have a significant impact on fantasy football outcomes. Keep a close eye on injury reports leading up to game day and adjust your line-up accordingly. Be prepared to replace players who may be questionable or have limited practice participation. Flexibility and constant monitoring are key when it comes to managing injuries in fantasy football.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I start a player coming off a bye week?

Yes, players coming off a bye week tend to be well-rested and have had extra time to prepare for their upcoming game. Starting them can provide an advantage.

2. What should I consider when choosing between two players?

Consider the strength of their opponents, recent performances, and projected game scripts. Additionally, take into account injury reports and potential weather conditions that could affect their performance.

3. Should I start a player facing a tough defense?

While it may be tempting to bench a player facing a tough defense, it’s important to assess their overall potential. Some players have the ability to perform well regardless of the opposition, so evaluate their consistency and track record before making a decision.

4. How much weight should I give to a player’s recent performance?

Recent performance should carry significant weight when making start/sit decisions. However, it’s important to consider the quality of the opponents they faced during that period. A player who performed well against weaker teams may struggle against stronger defenses.

5. Is it wise to start a player in a timeshare situation?

It depends on the player and the timeshare dynamics. If a player has consistently outperformed their teammate or has a more favorable matchup, they may still be a viable option. However, be cautious and consider the potential for limited touches.

6. Should I consider weather conditions when making my selections?

Yes, weather conditions can significantly impact player performance, especially for outdoor games. Keep an eye on forecasts and be prepared to adjust your line-up accordingly.

7. Should I prioritize players from high-scoring offenses?

Players from high-scoring offenses often have more opportunities to score points. However, it’s essential to assess their individual roles within the offense. A player with a consistent target share may still be valuable, even if their team’s overall scoring potential is lower.

8. Can I trust a player returning from injury?

When considering a player returning from injury, monitor their practice participation and the team’s official injury reports. If they have fully recovered and are expected to have a significant role, they can be a viable option.

9. How important is a player’s matchup?

Matchups can play a crucial role in a player’s performance. Evaluating a player’s matchup against their opponent’s defense is essential, as some defenses may be weaker against specific positions.

10. Should I start a player in a Thursday night game?

Starting a player in a Thursday night game can be risky, as it limits your ability to adjust your line-up based on later injury updates or unexpected changes. If you have confidence in the player’s potential and a lack of better options, starting them can be a viable choice.

11. Should I start a player solely based on their name recognition?

Name recognition should not be the sole factor in determining your line-up. Always analyze a player’s recent performance, role within their team, and the matchup they are facing.

12. Is it wise to start a player solely based on their projected points?

Projected points can be a helpful tool, but they should not be the sole determinant of your start/sit decisions. Consider the factors mentioned above and trust your research and instincts.

13. How should I handle a player who has underperformed recently?

If a player has consistently underperformed, it may be time to consider benching them or exploring other options. However, evaluate the reasons behind their poor performances before making a decision. In some cases, a bounce-back game may be on the horizon.

Final Thoughts:

Week 12 of fantasy football presents an opportunity to make impactful decisions that can greatly influence your playoff chances. By considering the interesting facts highlighted in this article, answering common questions, and conducting thorough research, you will be better equipped to make informed start/sit decisions. Remember to remain flexible, adapt to injury reports, and trust your instincts. Best of luck in your Week 12 matchups!





