

Who To Start Week 7 Fantasy Football: A Comprehensive Guide

Fantasy football enthusiasts know the importance of making the right start/sit decisions each week. With Week 7 upon us, it’s crucial to analyze the matchups, player performances, and injury reports to determine the most optimal lineup. In this article, we will delve into the intriguing choices for this week and provide six interesting facts to consider. Additionally, we will address thirteen common questions and provide well-informed answers to ensure you make the best choices for your fantasy team. Let’s dive in!

Six Interesting Facts:

1. Justin Herbert’s Ascendancy: The rookie quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has been on fire lately, throwing for multiple touchdowns in each of his last four games. In Week 7, Herbert faces a Jaguars defense that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Start him with confidence.

2. Dalvin Cook’s Dominance: Cook has been a force to be reckoned with this season, averaging over 30 fantasy points per game. In Week 7, he faces a weak Lions run defense that has given up the sixth-most rushing yards in the league. Expect Cook to continue his impressive streak.

3. D’Andre Swift’s Rising Stock: The Lions’ rookie running back has emerged as a valuable asset in recent weeks, showcasing his versatility as both a runner and a receiver. With an enticing matchup against the Vikings, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs, Swift is a solid start option.

4. The Buccaneers’ Defensive Prowess: Tampa Bay’s defense has been wreaking havoc on opposing offenses, leading the league in sacks and interceptions. In Week 7, they face the Las Vegas Raiders, who have struggled to protect their quarterback. Start the Buccaneers defense with confidence.

5. Calvin Ridley’s Explosiveness: Ridley has been a top-five wide receiver this season and has an excellent matchup against the Lions’ struggling secondary in Week 7. With Julio Jones nursing an injury, Ridley should see an increased target share and is a must-start option.

6. The Patriots’ Struggles: New England’s offense has struggled to find consistency this season, and their passing attack has been particularly underwhelming. In Week 7, they face the San Francisco 49ers, who boast one of the league’s best defenses. Consider benching any Patriots players in this unfavorable matchup.

Thirteen Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I start Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers this week?

– Both quarterbacks have favorable matchups, but Rodgers faces a weaker defense in the Texans. Start Rodgers.

2. Is it worth starting Antonio Gibson against the Cowboys’ weak run defense?

– Absolutely. The Cowboys have allowed the most rushing touchdowns this season, making Gibson a great start option.

3. Should I start Jarvis Landry or Tee Higgins as my flex player?

– Landry has a favorable matchup against the Bengals, who have struggled against slot receivers. Start Landry.

4. Is it time to bench Ezekiel Elliott due to his inconsistent performances?

– While Elliott’s production has been underwhelming, his matchup against the Washington Football Team is favorable. Start him.

5. Should I start Travis Fulgham despite facing the Giants’ improved defense?

– Fulgham has emerged as the Eagles’ primary receiving threat and is a solid start option despite the matchup.

6. Is it worth starting Mike Davis with Christian McCaffrey potentially returning?

– Davis has been a fantasy gem in McCaffrey’s absence, but with his return looming, consider benching Davis until the situation becomes clearer.

7. Should I start Brandin Cooks against the Packers’ secondary?

– Cooks has been inconsistent this season, but the Packers’ secondary has struggled. Take a gamble and start Cooks.

8. Is it time to bench Odell Beckham Jr. due to his lackluster performances?

– With Beckham Jr. facing a solid Bengals defense, it may be wise to consider benching him until he shows signs of improvement.

9. Should I start Rob Gronkowski against the Raiders’ defense?

– Gronkowski has shown flashes of his old self recently and faces a Raiders defense vulnerable to tight ends. Start him.

10. Is it worth starting the Colts’ defense against the Lions?

– Absolutely. The Colts’ defense has been dominant this season, and the Lions’ offense has struggled against tough opponents.

11. Should I start T.J. Hockenson against the Colts’ stingy defense?

– Hockenson has been a reliable target for the Lions and should still see decent targets despite the tough matchup. Start him.

12. Is it worth starting Ryan Tannehill against the Steelers’ formidable defense?

– Tannehill has been solid this season, but the Steelers’ defense is a tough matchup. Consider benching him if you have a viable alternative.

13. Should I start Antonio Brown in his debut for the Buccaneers?

– While Brown’s talent is undeniable, it may be wise to wait and see how he integrates into the Buccaneers’ offense before starting him.

Final Thoughts:

Navigating the intricate world of fantasy football can be challenging, but by analyzing matchups, player performances, and injury reports, you can make informed decisions about who to start in Week 7. Remember to consider the intriguing facts mentioned above, as they can greatly impact your lineup choices. Additionally, addressing common questions and seeking well-informed answers will ensure that you make the best possible decisions for your fantasy team. Good luck in Week 7, and may your chosen players lead you to victory!





