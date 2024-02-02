

Who Were All The Running Backs For Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys, one of the most storied franchises in the history of the National Football League (NFL), have had a long list of talented running backs over the years. From the legendary Tony Dorsett to the electrifying Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys have consistently featured top-tier talent in their backfield. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the notable running backs who have donned the iconic star on their helmets, along with interesting facts, common questions, and final thoughts.

1. Tony Dorsett:

Tony Dorsett, a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame, played for the Cowboys from 1977 to 1987. He was known for his explosive speed, agility, and ability to break tackles. Dorsett was a key contributor to the Cowboys’ Super Bowl XII victory and still holds the franchise record for the longest touchdown run at 99 yards.

2. Emmitt Smith:

Emmitt Smith is widely regarded as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. He played for the Cowboys from 1990 to 2002 and was instrumental in the team’s three Super Bowl victories in the 1990s. Smith holds numerous NFL records, including the all-time rushing yards record with 18,355. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

3. Herschel Walker:

Herschel Walker joined the Cowboys in 1986 and played with the team until 1989. He was known for his exceptional athleticism and versatility, excelling not only as a running back but also as a kick returner and receiver. Walker’s trade to the Minnesota Vikings in 1989 brought the Cowboys a multitude of draft picks that played a key role in their future success.

4. DeMarco Murray:

DeMarco Murray had a breakout season with the Cowboys in 2014, leading the league in rushing yards and earning Offensive Player of the Year honors. Known for his physical running style and ability to break tackles, Murray was a dominant force in the Cowboys’ offense during his tenure. His departure from Dallas after the 2014 season left a void in the backfield.

5. Ezekiel Elliott:

Ezekiel Elliott, the most recent standout running back for the Cowboys, was drafted fourth overall in 2016. Known for his exceptional vision, balance, and speed, Elliott quickly made an impact, leading the league in rushing yards in his rookie season. He has since become a key component of the Cowboys’ offense, consistently delivering strong performances.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Dallas Cowboys have had more rushing champions than any other team in NFL history. Emmitt Smith won the rushing title four times, and Tony Dorsett won it once.

2. In the storied history of the franchise, the Cowboys have had 13 running backs rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season.

3. Emmitt Smith holds the NFL record for the most career rushing touchdowns with 164.

4. Tony Dorsett and Herschel Walker both won the Heisman Trophy during their college careers before joining the Cowboys.

5. The Cowboys’ offensive line, often referred to as the “Great Wall of Dallas,” has played a significant role in the success of their running backs, providing excellent blocking and creating running lanes.

Common Questions:

1. Who was the first running back for the Dallas Cowboys?

The first running back for the Dallas Cowboys was Don Perkins, who played for the team from 1961 to 1968.

2. Who holds the Cowboys’ franchise record for the most rushing yards in a single season?

DeMarco Murray holds the Cowboys’ franchise record for the most rushing yards in a single season with 1,845 yards in 2014.

3. Which running back has the most career rushing yards for the Cowboys?

Emmitt Smith holds the record for the most career rushing yards for the Cowboys with 17,162 yards.

4. How many Super Bowls did Tony Dorsett win with the Cowboys?

Tony Dorsett won one Super Bowl with the Cowboys, Super Bowl XII in 1978.

5. Who is the only running back in Cowboys’ history to win the NFL MVP award?

Emmitt Smith is the only running back in Cowboys’ history to win the NFL MVP award, which he achieved in 1993.

6. How many rushing titles did Emmitt Smith win with the Cowboys?

Emmitt Smith won the rushing title four times with the Cowboys, in 1991, 1992, 1993, and 1995.

7. Which running back has the most rushing touchdowns in a single season for the Cowboys?

Emmitt Smith holds the record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season for the Cowboys with 25 in 1995.

8. Who was the first Cowboys running back to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Tony Dorsett was the first Cowboys running back to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

9. Who is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in yards per carry?

Marion Barber is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in yards per carry, averaging 4.5 yards per carry during his career with the team.

10. Which running back has the most career receptions for the Cowboys?

Herschel Walker holds the record for the most career receptions for the Cowboys as a running back with 563 receptions.

11. Who was the last Cowboys running back to win the Offensive Player of the Year award?

DeMarco Murray was the last Cowboys running back to win the Offensive Player of the Year award in 2014.

12. Which running back has the most rushing yards in a single game for the Cowboys?

Tony Dorsett holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single game for the Cowboys with 248 yards in 1977.

13. Who was the first Cowboys running back to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season?

Emmitt Smith was the first Cowboys running back to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season, achieving this milestone in 1995.

14. How many times have the Cowboys led the league in rushing yards?

The Cowboys have led the league in rushing yards a total of nine times, with Emmitt Smith playing a significant role in many of those seasons.

15. Who is the current starting running back for the Dallas Cowboys?

As of the 2021 season, Ezekiel Elliott is the current starting running back for the Dallas Cowboys.

Final Thoughts:

The Dallas Cowboys have had a rich history of talented running backs. From the explosive speed of Tony Dorsett to the record-breaking career of Emmitt Smith and the current dominance of Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys have consistently featured top-tier talent in their backfield. These running backs have left an indelible mark on the franchise, contributing to Super Bowl victories, setting records, and captivating fans with their incredible performances. As the Cowboys continue to strive for success, they will undoubtedly look to build upon the legacy of their storied running back history.



