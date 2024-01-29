

Title: Super Bowl XXX: Who Won the Super Bowl 1996?

Introduction:

Super Bowl XXX, held on January 28, 1996, was an exhilarating clash between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers. As one of the most-watched sporting events in the United States, the Super Bowl captures the attention of millions of football fans every year. In this article, we will delve into the details of Super Bowl XXX and explore the winner, along with some interesting facts, common questions, and final thoughts surrounding this historic event.

Who Won Super Bowl XXX?

The Dallas Cowboys emerged victorious in Super Bowl XXX, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 27-17. This victory marked the Cowboys’ fifth Super Bowl win, solidifying their status as one of the most successful franchises in NFL history.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. First Super Bowl held in a warm-weather city: Super Bowl XXX was hosted by Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, making it the first Super Bowl to take place in a warm-weather city. This decision was made to provide a unique experience for players, fans, and the media.

2. MVP: Larry Brown, a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, was named the Super Bowl XXX MVP. Brown intercepted two passes in the game, playing a crucial role in securing the victory for the Cowboys.

3. Steelers’ comeback attempt: The Pittsburgh Steelers made a valiant effort to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, as quarterback Neil O’Donnell led his team down the field. However, a critical interception by Larry Brown halted their progress and sealed the victory for the Cowboys.

4. Third Super Bowl clash: Super Bowl XXX marked the third time the Cowboys and the Steelers faced off in the Super Bowl. In their previous two matchups, the Steelers had emerged victorious, making this victory particularly sweet for Dallas fans.

5. Michael Irvin’s record-breaking performance: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin had a standout performance in Super Bowl XXX, recording 6 receptions for 114 yards. Irvin’s performance helped establish him as one of the all-time greats in Super Bowl history.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Who were the coaches of the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX?

– The Dallas Cowboys were coached by Barry Switzer, while the Pittsburgh Steelers were led by Bill Cowher.

2. How many Super Bowls did the Dallas Cowboys win in the 1990s?

– The Dallas Cowboys won three Super Bowls in the 1990s, including Super Bowl XXX.

3. Who scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl XXX?

– The first touchdown of Super Bowl XXX was scored by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Yancey Thigpen.

4. How many interceptions did the Dallas Cowboys record in Super Bowl XXX?

– The Dallas Cowboys intercepted two passes in Super Bowl XXX, both made by Larry Brown.

5. What was the halftime show at Super Bowl XXX?

– The halftime show at Super Bowl XXX featured a performance by Diana Ross.

6. Did the Pittsburgh Steelers ever lead in Super Bowl XXX?

– No, the Pittsburgh Steelers never held the lead in Super Bowl XXX.

7. How many Super Bowl MVP awards did Larry Brown win?

– Larry Brown won the Super Bowl MVP award in Super Bowl XXX, which was his only Super Bowl MVP.

8. Who performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXX?

– Vanessa Williams performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXX.

9. How many total yards did the Dallas Cowboys gain in Super Bowl XXX?

– The Dallas Cowboys gained a total of 310 yards in Super Bowl XXX.

10. What was the weather like during Super Bowl XXX?

– Super Bowl XXX was played in a warm-weather city, and the weather was sunny and mild.

11. How many Super Bowls did the Pittsburgh Steelers win before Super Bowl XXX?

– The Pittsburgh Steelers had won four Super Bowls before Super Bowl XXX.

12. Who scored the final touchdown of Super Bowl XXX?

– Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith scored the final touchdown of Super Bowl XXX.

13. Did the Dallas Cowboys win any Super Bowls after Super Bowl XXX?

– No, the Dallas Cowboys have not won any Super Bowls since Super Bowl XXX.

14. How many Super Bowl appearances did the Dallas Cowboys have in the 1990s?

– The Dallas Cowboys appeared in three Super Bowls in the 1990s.

15. What was the final score of Super Bowl XXX?

– The final score of Super Bowl XXX was 27-17 in favor of the Dallas Cowboys.

Final Thoughts:

Super Bowl XXX was a memorable event that showcased the Dallas Cowboys’ dominance in the 1990s. With their fifth Super Bowl victory, the Cowboys solidified their place among the greatest teams in NFL history. The game also featured standout performances by Larry Brown, Michael Irvin, and Emmitt Smith, adding to the excitement of the event. As we reflect on Super Bowl XXX, it serves as a reminder of the legacy and impact that the Dallas Cowboys have had on the sport of football.



