Why Does My Sirius Channel Line up Play Football on the New York Traffic Channel on Sundays.



Why Does My Sirius Channel Lineup Play Football on the New York Traffic Channel on Sundays?



Have you ever tuned into your Sirius satellite radio on a Sunday, expecting to catch up on the latest traffic updates in New York City, only to find a football game playing instead? It can certainly be perplexing and leave you wondering why. In this article, we will explore why Sirius occasionally broadcasts football games on the New York Traffic Channel on Sundays. Additionally, we will uncover five interesting facts about Sirius and answer fourteen common questions related to this peculiar occurrence.



1. Overlapping Broadcasts: The primary reason behind football games being aired on the New York Traffic Channel is due to overlapping broadcasts. Sometimes, the regular sports channels may be fully occupied with other games, leading Sirius to utilize alternative channels to broadcast the games.

2. Technical Difficulties: Unexpected technical difficulties can also force Sirius to shift football games to the New York Traffic Channel temporarily. These glitches may disrupt the original scheduling and result in the games being played on different channels.

3. Contractual Agreements: Sirius has contractual obligations with various sports leagues to broadcast games. In certain scenarios, these agreements may require Sirius to allocate alternative channels for broadcasting, leading to the temporary takeover of the New York Traffic Channel.

4. Flexibility and Variety: Sirius aims to provide a diverse range of content to its subscribers. By utilizing different channels, they ensure that sports enthusiasts don’t miss out on their favorite games while also catering to those who rely on the traffic updates provided on the New York Traffic Channel.

5. Listener Feedback: Sirius takes its listeners’ feedback into consideration. If there is a high demand for football games on a specific channel, they may occasionally accommodate these requests by moving the games to alternative channels, including the New York Traffic Channel.



1. Howard Stern: Sirius is widely known for signing a groundbreaking contract with radio personality Howard Stern in 2004, which brought him exclusively to the satellite radio platform.

2. Extensive Channel Lineup: Sirius offers over 150 channels, covering a wide range of genres, including music, news, sports, and entertainment. Its vast lineup ensures that there is something for everyone.

3. Commercial-Free Listening: Unlike traditional radio stations, Sirius provides commercial-free listening experiences across most of its channels. This allows subscribers to enjoy uninterrupted content while on the go.

4. Exclusive Programming: Sirius broadcasts exclusive programming, such as live concerts, interviews with renowned artists, and sports events, providing subscribers with unique content that cannot be found elsewhere.

5. Portable and Versatile: Sirius can be accessed not only through satellite radios but also through smartphones, tablets, and other streaming devices. This portability allows subscribers to enjoy their favorite channels wherever they go.



1. Why does Sirius sometimes play football on the New York Traffic Channel?

As mentioned earlier, it typically happens due to overlapping broadcasts, technical difficulties, contractual agreements, flexibility, and listener demand.

2. How often does this occur?

The frequency of football games being played on the New York Traffic Channel may vary, as it depends on the scheduling of games and other factors affecting the regular sports channels.

3. Can I still access traffic updates during the football games?

Unfortunately, traffic updates on the New York Traffic Channel are temporarily unavailable when football games are being broadcasted. It is advisable to tune in later or check alternative traffic update sources during these times.

4. Are there alternative channels for traffic updates during football games?

Yes, Sirius offers multiple traffic channels for different regions. You can try tuning in to the traffic channel specific to your area for updates.

5. How can I provide feedback regarding this issue?

Sirius actively encourages feedback from its subscribers. You can visit their official website or contact their customer support to voice your concerns or suggestions.

6. Can I expect a refund or compensation for missing traffic updates during the games?

Sirius does not typically offer refunds or compensation for temporary disruptions caused by overlapping broadcasts. However, you can reach out to their customer support to discuss your specific situation.

7. Are there any other channels affected by overlapping broadcasts?

Yes, overlapping broadcasts can affect various channels within the Sirius lineup, not just the New York Traffic Channel.

8. Is this a common occurrence on other Sirius channels?

While it primarily occurs on sports channels, overlapping broadcasts can occasionally affect other channels as well.

9. Can I rely on the New York Traffic Channel during weekdays?

Yes, the New York Traffic Channel is typically dedicated to providing up-to-date traffic information on weekdays, ensuring commuters have access to essential updates.

10. Does Sirius inform subscribers in advance about these changes?

Sirius endeavors to inform subscribers about schedule changes in advance. However, unforeseen circumstances may result in last-minute channel shifts.

11. Can I record the games being played on the New York Traffic Channel?

Yes, if you have a compatible Sirius device with recording capabilities, you can record the games played on the New York Traffic Channel.

12. How can I find out which channel the traffic updates have been temporarily moved to?

Sirius may provide information about temporary channel changes on their official website or through announcements on the affected channels.

13. Are there any plans to resolve this issue in the future?

Sirius continuously works to improve its broadcasting and scheduling processes. While there are no specific announcements regarding this issue, they may consider subscriber feedback in their future plans.

14. Can I listen to football games on demand after they have been played on the New York Traffic Channel?

Sirius offers on-demand content for select channels, including sports channels. However, availability may vary, and it is best to check with Sirius regarding specific game broadcasts.



While it may seem odd at first, the occasional broadcasting of football games on the New York Traffic Channel on Sundays can be attributed to overlapping broadcasts, technical difficulties, contractual obligations, listener demand, and the desire to offer a diverse range of content. Sirius continues to strive for improvements and ensures that subscribers have access to both their favorite sports games and essential traffic updates.





