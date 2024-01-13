Why Isnʼt The Prince Of Egypt On Disney Plus



Why Isn’t The Prince of Egypt on Disney Plus?

Since its launch in November 2019, Disney Plus has become a popular streaming platform for fans of Disney’s vast library of animated movies. However, one notable absence from the platform is the beloved animated film, “The Prince of Egypt.” Released in 1998, this critically acclaimed feature tells the biblical story of Moses and the Exodus. Despite its popularity and cultural significance, many fans wonder why “The Prince of Egypt” is not available on Disney Plus. In this article, we will delve into the possible reasons behind this omission, along with six interesting facts about the film.

1. The Licensing Agreement:

One of the primary reasons why “The Prince of Egypt” is not on Disney Plus is due to licensing agreements. The film was produced by DreamWorks Animation, not Disney, which means that Disney does not have exclusive streaming rights for the movie. Instead, DreamWorks retains control over the distribution of the film and may have chosen other streaming platforms or distribution channels for it.

2. Rivalry Between Disney and DreamWorks:

Another factor contributing to the absence of “The Prince of Egypt” on Disney Plus could be the rivalry between Disney and DreamWorks. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, DreamWorks Animation emerged as a formidable competitor to Disney in the animated film industry. Since then, the two studios have often vied for market share, leading to limited collaborations. This rivalry could have played a role in the decision to exclude DreamWorks films, including “The Prince of Egypt,” from the Disney Plus platform.

3. Religious Sensitivities:

“The Prince of Egypt” is a religiously themed film that depicts the story of Moses from the Bible. Given the diverse audience and potential sensitivities regarding religious content, Disney may have opted not to include the film on its family-friendly platform. While Disney Plus offers a wide range of content, it tends to focus on films suitable for all ages and backgrounds, which could explain the omission of “The Prince of Egypt.”

4. Existing Streaming Agreements:

DreamWorks Animation may have entered into exclusive streaming agreements with other platforms before Disney Plus’s launch. Such agreements would prevent “The Prince of Egypt” from being streamed on Disney Plus until those deals expire. These pre-existing arrangements might have been made to capitalize on the film’s popularity and generate revenue for DreamWorks Animation.

5. A Standalone Film:

“The Prince of Egypt” is a standalone film and doesn’t belong to a series or franchise. Disney Plus primarily focuses on housing content that fits into larger cinematic universes or ongoing franchises. As a result, the platform may prioritize acquiring films that have the potential for sequels, spin-offs, or tie-ins, rather than standalone features like “The Prince of Egypt.”

6. Future Negotiations:

While “The Prince of Egypt” is not currently available on Disney Plus, it doesn’t mean this situation won’t change in the future. Streaming rights and licensing agreements are subject to renegotiation, and Disney may pursue a deal with DreamWorks Animation to bring this beloved film to the platform. As the streaming landscape evolves, it’s possible that “The Prince of Egypt” could find its way onto Disney Plus in the coming years.

Common Questions about “The Prince of Egypt”:

1. Is “The Prince of Egypt” a Disney movie?

No, “The Prince of Egypt” was produced by DreamWorks Animation and not Disney.

2. Will “The Prince of Egypt” ever be on Disney Plus?

There is no official information regarding its availability on Disney Plus, but it is possible in the future if a licensing agreement is reached.

3. Can I watch “The Prince of Egypt” on any other streaming platforms?

Yes, “The Prince of Egypt” is available on various other platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

4. Is “The Prince of Egypt” suitable for children?

“The Prince of Egypt” is generally suitable for children, but parents may want to consider the film’s religious themes and intense scenes.

5. Who directed “The Prince of Egypt”?

The film was directed by Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, and Simon Wells.

6. Did “The Prince of Egypt” win any awards?

Yes, the film won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and was nominated for Best Original Musical or Comedy Score.

7. How did “The Prince of Egypt” perform at the box office?

“The Prince of Egypt” grossed over $218 million worldwide, making it a commercial success.

8. Does “The Prince of Egypt” have a sequel?

No, “The Prince of Egypt” does not have a direct sequel, although a direct-to-video prequel titled “Joseph: King of Dreams” was released in 2000.

9. Is “The Prince of Egypt” based on a true story?

“The Prince of Egypt” is based on the biblical story of Moses and the Exodus.

10. Who provided the voice for Moses in “The Prince of Egypt”?

Val Kilmer provided the voice for Moses in the film.

11. Is “The Prince of Egypt” available for purchase or rent?

Yes, “The Prince of Egypt” is available for purchase or rent on digital platforms like iTunes and Google Play.

12. Are there any plans for a live-action adaptation of “The Prince of Egypt”?

As of now, there are no official plans for a live-action adaptation of “The Prince of Egypt.”

13. Did “The Prince of Egypt” receive positive reviews from critics?

Yes, the film received generally positive reviews from critics, praising its animation, music, and storytelling.

14. What other films were released by DreamWorks Animation in the late 1990s and early 2000s?

During that period, DreamWorks Animation released films like “Shrek,” “Madagascar,” and “Kung Fu Panda.”

15. Is “The Prince of Egypt” available for international audiences on Disney Plus?

No, “The Prince of Egypt” is not available on Disney Plus for any audience, whether domestic or international.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.