

Wide Receiver Fantasy Rankings 2016: A Comprehensive Guide

Fantasy football has become a popular game that allows fans to become general managers of their own virtual teams. With the wide receiver position being one of the most crucial positions in fantasy football, it is essential to have a solid understanding of the wide receiver rankings for the 2016 season. In this article, we will delve into the top wide receiver options, provide some interesting facts and tricks, and answer some common questions to help you draft a winning fantasy football team.

Top Wide Receiver Options for 2016:

1. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers): Antonio Brown has been a consistent top performer over the past few seasons and shows no signs of slowing down. With an excellent connection with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Brown is a safe bet to produce elite fantasy numbers.

2. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons): Julio Jones is a dynamic receiver who possesses a rare combination of size, speed, and athleticism. Despite battling injuries last season, Jones still managed to put up impressive numbers and is expected to have a stellar 2016 campaign.

3. Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants): Beckham Jr. burst onto the scene in 2014 and has quickly become one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. His incredible catch-making ability and explosiveness make him a fantasy football favorite.

4. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans): Hopkins emerged as a true superstar last season, despite inconsistent quarterback play. With Brock Osweiler now leading the Texans offense, Hopkins has the potential to be even more productive in 2016.

5. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals): A.J. Green has been a top-tier fantasy wide receiver for several years now. With quarterback Andy Dalton coming off a strong 2015 season, Green is poised to have another outstanding year.

Interesting Facts and Tricks about Wide Receiver Rankings:

1. Target Volume Matters: Wide receivers who consistently receive a high number of targets from their quarterbacks have a higher chance of scoring fantasy points. Look for players with a high target volume, as they are more likely to have consistent production.

2. Red Zone Opportunities: Wide receivers who receive a significant number of red zone targets have a greater chance of scoring touchdowns. Keep an eye on players who are targeted frequently in the red zone, as they can provide valuable fantasy points.

3. Consistency is Key: When evaluating wide receivers, consistency is crucial. Look for players who consistently produce solid fantasy numbers week in and week out, rather than those who have sporadic big games.

4. Strength of Schedule: Take into consideration the strength of schedule when ranking wide receivers. Some players may have favorable matchups against weaker defenses, while others may face tougher competition.

5. Injury History: Be mindful of a wide receiver’s injury history when drafting. While some players may have immense talent, frequent injuries can hinder their fantasy production. It is important to strike a balance between talent and durability.

Common Questions about Wide Receiver Fantasy Rankings:

1. How early should I draft a wide receiver?

The timing of drafting a wide receiver depends on your league’s scoring system and draft strategy. Generally, the first round is an excellent time to select a top-tier wide receiver, but it ultimately depends on the available players and your overall team-building strategy.

2. Are rookie wide receivers worth drafting?

Rookie wide receivers can be hit or miss in fantasy football. While some rookies, like Odell Beckham Jr. and Amari Cooper, have had immediate success, others may take time to acclimate to the NFL. It is generally safer to target established wide receivers, but it’s worth keeping an eye on promising rookies.

3. Should I prioritize wide receivers in PPR leagues?

Wide receivers are typically more valuable in PPR (points per reception) leagues, as they often accumulate a higher number of receptions. However, the strategy ultimately depends on the scoring system and the available players. It is advisable to have a balanced approach and adapt to the specific requirements of your league.

4. How does a wide receiver’s quarterback affect their fantasy value?

A wide receiver’s fantasy value is heavily influenced by the quarterback throwing them the ball. Quarterbacks who excel at accuracy and deep passing can elevate a wide receiver’s performance. Conversely, inconsistent or inexperienced quarterbacks can limit a wide receiver’s production.

5. Can I rely solely on one elite wide receiver?

While having an elite wide receiver can be advantageous, it is generally risky to rely solely on one player. Injuries or poor performances can derail your fantasy team’s success. It is advisable to have a strong supporting cast of wide receivers to ensure consistent production throughout the season.

6. What should I consider when drafting wide receivers in a dynasty league?

In a dynasty league, it is crucial to consider a wide receiver’s long-term potential. Young, talented receivers with stable quarterback situations and the potential for future growth are highly desirable. Additionally, prioritize wide receivers who have a track record of consistency and durability.

7. How do I evaluate a wide receiver’s potential breakout season?

When evaluating a wide receiver’s potential breakout season, consider factors such as their talent, opportunity, and supporting cast. Look for players who have shown flashes of brilliance but have yet to reach their full potential. Analyze the team’s offensive scheme and the player’s role within it.

8. Should I target wide receivers who return punts or kicks?

Wide receivers who return punts or kicks can provide an added boost to their fantasy value, especially in leagues that award points for return yards or touchdowns. However, this should not be the sole reason for drafting a wide receiver. Focus primarily on their receiving production and consider return duties as a bonus.

9. How does a wide receiver’s age affect their fantasy value?

A wide receiver’s age can be a factor to consider when drafting, as older players may experience a decline in production. However, some veteran receivers like Larry Fitzgerald and Steve Smith Sr. have defied age expectations and continued to produce at a high level. It is essential to evaluate a wide receiver’s overall skill set and situation rather than solely focusing on their age.

10. How do bye weeks impact wide receiver rankings?

Bye weeks can affect your team’s overall depth and starting lineup during specific weeks. It is advisable to consider a wide receiver’s bye week when drafting to ensure you have adequate coverage and depth at the position. However, it should not be the sole factor in determining a player’s value.

11. Should I prioritize wide receivers in a standard scoring league?

In standard scoring leagues, wide receivers generally have a lower value compared to running backs due to the emphasis on rushing touchdowns. However, elite wide receivers who consistently produce big plays and touchdowns can still be valuable assets for your fantasy team. Evaluate the available options and choose accordingly.

12. How does a wide receiver’s target share impact their value?

A wide receiver’s target share refers to the percentage of passes thrown to them by the quarterback. Players with a high target share have a greater opportunity to accumulate receptions, yards, and touchdowns. It is advisable to target wide receivers who are heavily targeted by their quarterbacks.

13. Can I trust wide receivers who change teams in the offseason?

Wide receivers who change teams in the offseason can be risky fantasy investments. It takes time for wide receivers to develop chemistry with their new quarterbacks and become acclimated to a new offensive system. However, some players thrive in new environments, so it is essential to evaluate their situation and potential impact.

14. How do I evaluate a wide receiver’s performance in preseason games?

Preseason games can provide insights into a wide receiver’s potential role and chemistry with their quarterback. However, it is crucial not to overreact to preseason performances, as they often occur against second or third-string defenses. Use preseason games as a piece of the puzzle but consider the player’s overall track record and situation.

15. Should I target wide receivers with high yards after catch (YAC) numbers?

Wide receivers who excel at gaining yards after the catch can be valuable assets in fantasy football. YAC ability allows for additional yardage and potential touchdowns. However, it is important to consider a wide receiver’s overall production and not solely focus on YAC, as it can fluctuate from season to season.

Final Thoughts:

Wide receiver rankings are a crucial aspect of fantasy football, as they can make or break your team’s success. Understanding the top wide receiver options, along with some interesting facts and tricks, can provide a significant advantage during your draft. Remember to consider target volume, red zone opportunities, consistency, strength of schedule, and injury history when evaluating wide receiver options. By employing a balanced approach, adapting to your league’s scoring system, and staying informed, you are well on your way to building a winning fantasy football team.



