

Wide Receivers Week 7 Fantasy Football: A Closer Look at the Standouts

Wide receivers are the backbone of any fantasy football team, providing a significant chunk of points week after week. As we enter Week 7 of the NFL season, it’s time to assess the top wide receivers and their potential impact on your fantasy roster. In this article, we will delve into the stats, performance, and predictions for some of the most prominent wide receivers this week. Additionally, we will answer common questions and provide six interesting facts to enhance your fantasy football knowledge. Let’s dive in!

Interesting Facts:

1. Stefon Diggs, the wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, leads the league in receiving yards with an impressive 695 yards. His consistency and chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen make him a reliable fantasy asset.

2. DeAndre Hopkins, now playing for the Arizona Cardinals, has the highest target share in the league, with a whopping 45% of his team’s targets. This makes him a must-start in fantasy football, regardless of the matchup.

3. DK Metcalf, the young star for the Seattle Seahawks, has recorded five touchdowns in six games this season. His blend of size, speed, and athleticism makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

4. Calvin Ridley, the Atlanta Falcons’ wide receiver, has emerged as the primary target in Julio Jones’ absence. Ridley has already accumulated six touchdowns, proving his ability to find the end zone consistently.

5. A.J. Brown, the Tennessee Titans’ wideout, has an incredible average of 22.4 yards per reception, showcasing his big-play potential. His explosiveness makes him a reliable fantasy option, especially in leagues that reward long receptions.

6. Justin Jefferson, the rookie sensation for the Minnesota Vikings, has quickly become a favorite target for quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jefferson has already recorded two 100+ yard games and is poised to continue his impressive rookie campaign.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I start Stefon Diggs against the Jets’ weak secondary?

Answer: Absolutely. The Jets have struggled against the pass, and Diggs’ rapport with Allen makes him a top-tier option this week.

2. Can I trust Odell Beckham Jr. after his lackluster performances?

Answer: While Beckham Jr. has been inconsistent, his talent and potential for a breakout game make him a viable starter. However, temper your expectations and consider other options if available.

3. Is Mike Evans a must-start despite competition from Chris Godwin?

Answer: Evans remains a touchdown-dependent option, but his red-zone prowess makes him a solid play. However, monitor Godwin’s status, as his return could affect Evans’ target share.

4. Should I bench DeVante Parker against the tough Rams defense?

Answer: Parker’s outlook is murky due to the Rams’ strong secondary. If you have safer options, it might be wise to consider benching him this week.

5. Is Marquise Brown worth starting despite the inconsistent Baltimore passing attack?

Answer: Brown’s big-play ability and potential for a deep touchdown make him a boom-or-bust candidate. He is worth starting in favorable matchups but could be a risky play otherwise.

6. Will Tyler Lockett bounce back after a disappointing Week 6?

Answer: Lockett remains a reliable fantasy option, and his connection with Russell Wilson cannot be ignored. Expect him to rebound and put up solid numbers in Week 7.

7. Can I trust rookie Chase Claypool’s breakout performance last week?

Answer: Claypool’s four-touchdown game was undoubtedly impressive, but temper your expectations. He is still part of a crowded receiving corps, making him a high-risk, high-reward option.

8. Should I trade for Julio Jones despite his recent injury concerns?

Answer: Jones’ injury history is a concern, but when healthy, he is one of the best wide receivers in the league. If you can acquire him at a reasonable price, he is worth the risk.

9. Is Allen Robinson a reliable option despite the Chicago Bears’ inconsistent offense?

Answer: Robinson remains the top target for the Bears and has shown consistency despite the offensive struggles. He should be started in most matchups, especially in PPR leagues.

10. Can I trust rookie CeeDee Lamb as a consistent fantasy option?

Answer: Lamb has displayed great chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott and has a high floor due to his involvement in the Cowboys’ passing attack. He is a reliable option, especially in PPR leagues.

11. Will Michael Thomas’ return impact the fantasy value of other Saints receivers?

Answer: Thomas’ return will likely eat into the target share of other Saints receivers, such as Emmanuel Sanders and Tre’Quan Smith. Monitor the situation closely before making lineup decisions.

12. Is it worth starting D.J. Chark against the Chargers’ strong secondary?

Answer: Chark’s talent and potential make him a viable starter in most matchups. While the Chargers have a solid secondary, Chark’s volume and big-play ability give him a decent floor.

13. Can Travis Fulgham continue his impressive performances for the Philadelphia Eagles?

Answer: Fulgham has emerged as a favorite target for Carson Wentz and has produced consistently in recent weeks. He should be started, especially considering the Eagles’ lack of receiving options.

Final Thoughts:

Wide receivers play a crucial role in fantasy football, and Week 7 offers a plethora of intriguing options. Studs like Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins continue to dominate, while young talents like Justin Jefferson and Chase Claypool make their mark. However, it’s essential to consider matchups, target share, and recent performance when making lineup decisions. By analyzing the facts, answering common questions, and staying informed, you’ll be well-equipped to optimize your fantasy football roster and maximize your chances of victory in Week 7. Good luck!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.