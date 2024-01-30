

Will Starfield Premium Upgrade Work With Gamepass?

Starfield, the highly anticipated space-themed RPG developed by Bethesda Game Studios, has garnered immense attention from gamers all around the world. With its immersive gameplay, stunning graphics, and gripping storyline, it is no wonder that fans are eagerly awaiting its release. However, there have been several questions and speculations surrounding the compatibility of the Starfield Premium Upgrade with Gamepass, the popular gaming subscription service. In this article, we will delve into the details of this topic, uncovering interesting facts, tricks, and providing answers to common questions.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Starfield Premium Upgrade: Bethesda has announced that Starfield will have a premium upgrade available for purchase. This upgrade will provide players with additional content, including exclusive in-game items, access to special areas, and enhanced gameplay features. However, it is important to note that the premium upgrade will not be included in the standard edition of the game.

2. Gamepass Compatibility: Microsoft’s Gamepass is a subscription service that offers access to a vast library of games for a monthly fee. While Gamepass subscribers will have access to the standard edition of Starfield, it is currently unclear whether the premium upgrade will be compatible with the service. Bethesda and Microsoft have not provided any official statements regarding this matter, leaving fans in anticipation.

3. Possible Collaboration: Bethesda, the developer of Starfield, was acquired by Microsoft in 2020. This acquisition has sparked speculation that there might be a collaboration between Bethesda and Microsoft’s Gamepass. If this collaboration comes to fruition, it is plausible that the Starfield Premium Upgrade will be available for Gamepass subscribers.

4. Exclusive Benefits for Gamepass Members: Microsoft has been known to provide exclusive benefits for Gamepass members, such as early access to games and discounts on DLCs and in-game purchases. It is possible that Gamepass subscribers may receive special privileges or discounts when purchasing the Starfield Premium Upgrade.

5. Limited-time Offers: To create excitement and entice players to purchase the premium upgrade, Bethesda might offer limited-time promotions or discounts. It is advisable to keep an eye out for announcements and updates from Bethesda and Microsoft to ensure you don’t miss out on any exclusive offers.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Will the standard edition of Starfield be available on Gamepass?

Yes, the standard edition of Starfield will be available on Gamepass.

2. Will the Starfield Premium Upgrade be included in Gamepass?

As of now, it is unclear whether the Starfield Premium Upgrade will be included in Gamepass. Bethesda and Microsoft have not provided any official statements regarding this matter.

3. Can I purchase the Starfield Premium Upgrade separately if I have Gamepass?

If the Starfield Premium Upgrade is compatible with Gamepass, it is likely that you will be able to purchase it separately.

4. Will Gamepass subscribers receive any exclusive benefits related to Starfield?

Microsoft has a history of offering exclusive benefits to Gamepass members. It is possible that Gamepass subscribers may receive special privileges or discounts related to Starfield.

5. When will the Starfield Premium Upgrade be available for purchase?

The release date for the Starfield Premium Upgrade has not been announced yet. Stay tuned for updates from Bethesda and Microsoft.

6. Can I play Starfield without purchasing the premium upgrade?

Yes, the standard edition of Starfield will be available to all players, whether they purchase the premium upgrade or not.

7. Will the premium upgrade enhance my gameplay experience significantly?

The premium upgrade is expected to offer additional content, exclusive in-game items, and access to special areas. It is likely that the upgrade will enhance the gameplay experience, but the extent of the enhancements is yet to be revealed.

8. Will the premium upgrade be available for all platforms?

Starfield is an Xbox exclusive game, so the premium upgrade will likely be available for Xbox consoles and PC. However, it is unclear whether it will be available for other platforms.

9. Can I upgrade from the standard edition to the premium upgrade at a later stage?

If the premium upgrade is available separately, you should be able to upgrade from the standard edition to the premium upgrade at a later stage.

10. Will the premium upgrade be a one-time purchase or a subscription?

The details regarding the pricing model for the premium upgrade have not been announced yet. It could be a one-time purchase or a subscription-based service.

11. Can I transfer my progress from the standard edition to the premium upgrade?

If you upgrade from the standard edition to the premium upgrade, it is expected that your progress will carry over seamlessly.

12. Will the premium upgrade be available in all regions?

Starfield is expected to have a global release, so it is likely that the premium upgrade will be available in all regions where the game is released.

13. Can I use Microsoft Rewards points to purchase the premium upgrade?

Microsoft Rewards points can be redeemed for various rewards, including Xbox gift cards. If the premium upgrade is available for purchase separately, it is possible to use Microsoft Rewards points to acquire it.

14. Will the premium upgrade be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes both Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. If the premium upgrade is compatible with Game Pass, it should also be accessible for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

15. Are there any plans for a Starfield-themed Xbox console bundle?

As of now, no official announcements have been made regarding a Starfield-themed Xbox console bundle. However, it is not uncommon for highly anticipated games to have special edition console bundles, so it is possible that one may be released in the future.

Final Thoughts:

The compatibility of the Starfield Premium Upgrade with Gamepass is a topic filled with uncertainty and anticipation. While Bethesda and Microsoft have not provided official statements regarding this matter, there are several factors that suggest a possible collaboration between the two. Gamepass subscribers can hope for exclusive benefits and discounts related to Starfield, while fans eagerly await the release of the game and its premium upgrade. As the release date approaches, it is advisable to stay updated on announcements from Bethesda and Microsoft to ensure you don’t miss any exciting offers or updates.



