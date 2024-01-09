

Will State Of Decay 2 Be On Ps4?

State of Decay 2, developed by Undead Labs, is an open-world survival game set in a post-apocalyptic world infested with zombies. The game was initially released in 2018 and has since gained a significant following due to its unique gameplay mechanics and immersive atmosphere. However, one question that frequently arises among gamers is whether State of Decay 2 will be available on the popular gaming console, PlayStation 4. In this article, we will delve into this query and explore six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will answer 15 common questions that players might have.

1. Xbox Exclusive:

State of Decay 2 was developed as an Xbox exclusive title, meaning it was initially only available on the Xbox One and Microsoft Windows platforms. This exclusivity was a part of Microsoft’s strategy to bolster their gaming offerings on their console.

2. No Official Announcement for PS4:

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the release of State of Decay 2 on PlayStation 4. Undead Labs and Microsoft have not indicated any plans to make the game available on the PS4 platform.

3. Microsoft Acquisition:

One of the reasons for State of Decay 2’s exclusivity to Xbox is the acquisition of Undead Labs by Microsoft in 2018. This acquisition solidified the game’s association with the Xbox brand and further reduced the possibility of a PlayStation release.

4. Xbox Game Pass:

State of Decay 2 is available on Xbox Game Pass, a subscription-based service that offers access to a vast library of games for a monthly fee. This has allowed Xbox players to enjoy the game without purchasing it separately, further expanding its player base.

5. Cross-Platform Play:

Although State of Decay 2 is not available on PlayStation 4, it does support cross-platform play between Xbox One and PC players. This feature allows players on these platforms to join forces and survive together in the game’s zombie-infested world.

6. State of Decay 3:

While State of Decay 2 might not be coming to PlayStation 4, Undead Labs has announced the development of State of Decay 3. The sequel is expected to build upon the success of its predecessor and offer an even more immersive and challenging survival experience.

Now, let’s address some common questions players might have about the availability of State of Decay 2 on PlayStation 4:

1. Will State of Decay 2 ever be released on PlayStation 4?

As of now, there is no official announcement regarding the release of State of Decay 2 on PlayStation 4.

2. Can I play State of Decay 2 on my PS4?

No, State of Decay 2 is not available on PlayStation 4. It is an Xbox exclusive title.

3. Is there any chance it will come to PS4 in the future?

While it’s always possible for exclusivity agreements to change, there have been no indications or announcements regarding State of Decay 2 coming to PS4 in the future.

4. Can I play State of Decay 2 on my PC?

Yes, State of Decay 2 is available on PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam.

5. Are there any similar games available on PS4?

Yes, PlayStation 4 offers several other survival games, such as The Last of Us and Days Gone, which provide similar post-apocalyptic experiences.

6. Can I play State of Decay 2 with my friends on Xbox if I have a PS4?

No, State of Decay 2 does not support cross-platform play between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

7. Can I transfer my progress from Xbox to PlayStation?

No, as State of Decay 2 is not available on PlayStation 4, there is no way to transfer progress between these platforms.

8. Will State of Decay 3 be released on PlayStation 4?

As of now, there is no information regarding the release platforms for State of Decay 3.

9. Is it worth buying an Xbox One to play State of Decay 2?

The decision to purchase a gaming console solely for one game depends on your personal preferences and gaming interests. However, it’s worth considering the other exclusive titles and features that the Xbox One offers before making a decision.

10. Is there a chance State of Decay 2 will be released on PlayStation 5?

While it’s always possible for exclusivity agreements to change, there have been no indications or announcements regarding State of Decay 2 coming to PlayStation 5.

11. Can I play State of Decay 2 on Xbox Series X/S?

Yes, State of Decay 2 is backward compatible, meaning it can be played on Xbox Series X/S consoles.

12. Are there any plans for a State of Decay movie or TV series?

There have been no official announcements regarding a State of Decay movie or TV series.

13. Can I play State of Decay 2 offline?

Yes, State of Decay 2 can be played offline. However, certain features, such as multiplayer, require an internet connection.

14. Is State of Decay 2 available on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, State of Decay 2 is available on Xbox Game Pass, allowing subscribers to play the game without purchasing it separately.

15. Is State of Decay 2 a multiplayer game?

Yes, State of Decay 2 offers cooperative multiplayer, allowing players to team up with friends and survive together in the game’s world.

In conclusion, State of Decay 2 remains an Xbox exclusive title, with no official announcement or indication of its release on PlayStation 4. However, fans of the survival genre can look forward to the development of State of Decay 3, which promises to deliver an enhanced gameplay experience.





