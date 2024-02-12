

Worship Songs About Patience And Waiting in 2024

In times of waiting and moments of patience, music has the power to soothe our souls and remind us of the faithfulness of God. Worship songs about patience and waiting are not only comforting but also serve as a reminder that God is always working behind the scenes. In this article, we will explore nine worship songs that beautifully capture the essence of waiting and the strength found in patience.

1. “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” by Hillsong United (2013)

Released in 2013, “Oceans” quickly became a worship anthem across the globe. With its powerful lyrics and captivating melody, this song reminds us that even in the midst of uncertainty, God is our firm foundation. The chorus, “Spirit lead me where my trust is without borders, let me walk upon the waters wherever You would call me,” encourages us to trust God’s plan and timing while waiting.

2. “Waiting Here For You” by Martin Smith (2011)

Martin Smith’s “Waiting Here For You” is a beautiful expression of surrender and anticipation. With lyrics that speak of longing for God’s presence, this song reminds us that waiting on the Lord is never in vain. As we wait, His love and faithfulness surround us, bringing us comfort and strength.

3. “Still” by Hillsong Worship (2002)

“Still” by Hillsong Worship is a timeless song that brings solace in moments of waiting. Its lyrics reflect on God’s sovereignty and unchanging nature, reminding us to find peace in His presence. As we wait patiently, we can trust that He is working all things together for our good.

4. “Everlasting God” by Chris Tomlin (2004)

Released in 2004, “Everlasting God” has become a staple in many worship services. This song exudes hope and strength, reminding us that God is our source of unwavering endurance. As we wait for His promises to be fulfilled, we can find comfort in knowing that He will renew our strength.

5. “Take Courage” by Bethel Music (2017)

“Take Courage” is a powerful anthem that encourages us to have faith and be courageous in the waiting. With lyrics that speak of God’s faithfulness in the past and present, this song reminds us that He is working even when we cannot see it. As we wait, we can find hope in the truth that God is fighting for us.

6. “Waiting Here” by All Sons & Daughters (2014)

“Waiting Here” by All Sons & Daughters is a heartfelt song that beautifully captures the emotions of waiting. Its lyrics express a deep longing for God’s presence, acknowledging that the waiting can be difficult. However, it also reminds us that He is faithful to meet us in our waiting and bring us peace.

7. “Even When It Hurts (Praise Song)” by Hillsong United (2015)

In “Even When It Hurts,” Hillsong United beautifully captures the struggle and perseverance that comes with waiting. The lyrics acknowledge the pain and challenges we may face, but ultimately point to the hope found in praising God through it all. This song serves as a reminder that even in the waiting, we can find strength in worship.

8. “While I’m Waiting” by John Waller (2009)

John Waller’s “While I’m Waiting” is a heartfelt song that resonates with those in seasons of waiting and longing. Its lyrics remind us that God is working behind the scenes, even when we cannot see it. As we wait on Him, we can find solace in His faithfulness and trust that He will fulfill His promises.

9. “Wait On You” by Elevation Worship (2016)

“Wait On You” by Elevation Worship is a powerful song that speaks of the strength found in patient endurance. Its lyrics express a willingness to wait on God’s timing and trust in His goodness. As we listen to this song, we are reminded that waiting is not a passive act but rather an opportunity to grow in faith and dependence on Him.

Common Questions about Worship Songs About Patience And Waiting:

1. Why are worship songs about patience and waiting important?

Worship songs about patience and waiting remind us of God’s faithfulness and help us find strength in seasons of waiting.

2. How do these songs encourage us in our waiting?

These songs remind us that God is working behind the scenes and that waiting on Him is never in vain.

3. Can worship songs about patience and waiting bring comfort?

Yes, these songs can bring comfort by reminding us of God’s presence and love in the midst of waiting.

4. Are there any modern worship songs about patience and waiting?

Yes, many contemporary worship songs are centered around the theme of patience and waiting.

5. How can worship songs help us cultivate patience?

Worship songs can remind us of God’s faithfulness and help us trust in His timing, cultivating patience in our hearts.

6. Are these songs suitable for personal devotion and corporate worship?

Yes, these songs are suitable for both personal devotion and corporate worship.

7. Can worship songs about patience and waiting be used in times of uncertainty?

Absolutely, these songs can bring hope and comfort in times of uncertainty.

8. Are there any specific Bible verses that relate to waiting and patience?

Verses like Isaiah 40:31 and Psalm 27:14 speak directly to waiting and encourage us to trust in the Lord’s timing.

9. How can these songs impact our prayer life?

These songs can inspire us to surrender our desires to God and wait on Him in prayer.

10. Can worship songs about patience and waiting strengthen our faith?

Yes, these songs can strengthen our faith by reminding us of God’s faithfulness and encouraging us to trust in His plan.

11. Are there any hymns that address patience and waiting?

While hymns may not be as prevalent in modern worship, some traditional hymns, such as “Be Still My Soul,” touch on the theme of patience and waiting.

12. Can these songs be incorporated into personal playlists?

Absolutely, these songs can be added to personal playlists to provide comfort and encouragement.

13. How can worship leaders select suitable songs about patience and waiting?

Worship leaders can consider the lyrical content, melody, and overall theme of the song when selecting suitable songs about patience and waiting.

14. Is it important to reflect on the lyrics of these songs during worship?

Reflection on the lyrics of these songs is crucial as it allows us to connect with the message and find personal meaning in the waiting process.

15. Can these songs be a source of hope for individuals experiencing prolonged waiting?

Yes, these songs can provide hope and remind individuals that God is faithful, even in prolonged waiting.

16. Are there any instrumental worship songs that capture the essence of patience and waiting?

While vocal worship songs may be more common, there are instrumental worship songs that evoke a sense of peace and tranquility, which can aid in cultivating patience.

17. How can these songs impact our daily lives beyond worship services?

These songs can serve as reminders to trust in God’s timing and cultivate patience in various aspects of our daily lives.

Final Thoughts

In moments of waiting and seasons of patience, worship songs serve as a powerful reminder of God’s faithfulness and our need to trust in His timing. The nine songs mentioned above, along with many others, beautifully capture the essence of waiting and the strength found in patience. As we listen to these songs and reflect on their lyrics, may our hearts be comforted, and may we find hope in knowing that God is always working behind the scenes. Let us embrace the waiting process, knowing that it is an opportunity to grow in faith and dependence on our loving Heavenly Father.



