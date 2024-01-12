

WR Sleepers 2017 Fantasy Football: Unlocking Hidden Gems

Fantasy football is an exhilarating game that keeps fans on the edge of their seats throughout the NFL season. As fantasy owners scramble to assemble the perfect roster, it’s crucial to identify sleepers – those underrated players who have the potential to outperform their draft position and become key contributors to your team’s success. In this article, we will explore six interesting facts about wide receiver (WR) sleepers in the 2017 fantasy football season, followed by common questions and answers, and conclude with some final thoughts.

Interesting Facts About WR Sleepers in 2017:

1. Rookies Making Waves: The 2017 NFL Draft class boasted an exceptional group of wide receivers. Players like Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams), JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers), and Curtis Samuel (Carolina Panthers) have shown promise in preseason games, making them intriguing sleepers. Don’t overlook the potential impact of these rookies in your fantasy football drafts.

2. Veteran Comebacks: Football is full of unpredictable twists, and the 2017 season is no exception. Several veteran wide receivers are poised for a comeback year after battling injuries or experiencing a decline in performance. Players like Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers), Julian Edelman (New England Patriots), and Brandon Marshall (New York Giants) have the skills to bounce back and provide excellent value as sleepers.

3. High-Flying Offenses: The NFL has become more pass-oriented in recent years, with offenses relying heavily on their wide receivers. Teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers boast high-powered and explosive offenses that generate plenty of opportunities for their wide receivers. Keep an eye on sleepers from these teams who could benefit from their explosive passing attacks.

4. Emerging Number Two WRs: While star receivers often grab all the attention, their teammates on the other side of the field shouldn’t be overlooked. Many offenses have a clear number one receiver, but the number two option can often be a valuable sleeper. Players like Jamison Crowder (Washington Football Team), Tyrell Williams (Las Vegas Raiders), and Sterling Shepard (New York Giants) are poised to make significant contributions as the second option in their respective offenses.

5. Injury Replacement Gems: Injuries are an unfortunate reality in football. However, they can also create opportunities for previously overlooked players to shine. When a team’s primary receiver goes down, someone must step up to fill the void. This opens the door for sleepers like Corey Davis (Tennessee Titans), Mike Williams (Los Angeles Chargers), and Ted Ginn Jr. (New Orleans Saints) to emerge as fantasy stars.

6. Quarterback Chemistry: Wide receivers rely heavily on their chemistry with the quarterback to be successful. As new quarterbacks step into starting roles or existing quarterbacks develop further, it’s essential to identify wide receivers who have developed a strong connection with their signal-caller. Players like Kenny Stills (Miami Dolphins), Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings), and DeVante Parker (Miami Dolphins) have established rapport with their quarterbacks, making them intriguing sleepers in 2017.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the ultimate sleeper wide receiver for the 2017 season?

While it’s challenging to pinpoint one ultimate sleeper, Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams) stands out as a rookie with immense potential. He has impressed in preseason games and could become a reliable target for Jared Goff.

2. Which injured wide receiver should I target as a sleeper?

Mike Williams (Los Angeles Chargers) is an excellent option. He missed most of his rookie season due to injury but is now healthy and ready to make an impact in a high-powered Chargers offense.

3. Who is the best sleeper from the rookie wide receiver class?

JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers) has displayed incredible talent and chemistry with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He has the potential to be a game-changer in the Steelers’ explosive offense.

4. Can Brandon Marshall bounce back after a disappointing 2016 season?

While Marshall struggled with the New York Jets last season, his move to the New York Giants offers renewed hope. Playing alongside Odell Beckham Jr. and with Eli Manning throwing him the ball, Marshall could have a bounce-back year.

5. Which second-year wide receiver has the most sleeper potential?

Sterling Shepard (New York Giants) has an opportunity to shine as the Giants’ number two receiver. With defenses focusing on Beckham Jr., Shepard could benefit from favorable matchups and become a valuable fantasy asset.

6. Which sleeper has the best chance to become a top-10 wide receiver?

Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) has the talent and opportunity to return to his pre-injury form. If he can stay healthy, he has the potential to finish as a top-10 wide receiver.

7. Can rookies like Curtis Samuel (Carolina Panthers) make an immediate impact?

While rookies often face a learning curve, Samuel’s versatility and explosive playmaking ability could earn him significant playing time. Keep an eye on his involvement in the Panthers’ offense.

8. Which sleeper has the highest ceiling in a high-flying offense?

Martavis Bryant (Pittsburgh Steelers) has served a suspension but is now reinstated. With a dynamic quarterback in Roethlisberger and playing alongside Antonio Brown, Bryant possesses a high ceiling.

9. Are sleepers worth drafting in early rounds?

While some sleepers may offer great value, it’s crucial to prioritize established players in the early rounds. However, sleepers become crucial in later rounds when filling out your roster.

10. Can sleepers outperform higher-ranked wide receivers?

Absolutely! Fantasy football is unpredictable, and sleepers often provide significant returns on investment. Identifying undervalued players can be the difference between success and disappointment.

11. How do I identify potential sleepers?

Research is key. Monitor preseason performances, roster changes, and injury reports. Additionally, follow expert analysis and keep an eye on training camp reports to spot potential sleepers.

12. Should I prioritize sleepers in my draft strategy?

While sleepers can be valuable additions to your roster, balance is crucial. Combining established players with high-upside sleepers is the best approach to build a winning fantasy team.

13. Can sleepers help win championships?

Absolutely! Sleepers often provide the spark needed to overcome challenges and win championships. Finding those hidden gems can be the key to fantasy football success.

Final Thoughts:

As you embark on your fantasy football journey, don’t underestimate the importance of sleepers. Wide receivers, in particular, offer immense potential for success. From rookie sensations to injury replacements and veterans looking for a comeback, there are hidden gems waiting to be discovered. By staying informed, conducting thorough research, and trusting your instincts, you can unlock the potential of WR sleepers and build a championship-winning team. So, draft wisely and may your sleepers awaken the fantasy football champion within you.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.