Wwe 2k17 How To Get To Main Roster

WWE 2K17, developed by Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, is a popular professional wrestling video game that allows players to create their own superstar and experience the journey from NXT to the main roster. In this article, we will discuss how to get to the main roster in WWE 2K17 and explore six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will answer fifteen common questions related to the game mechanics and features.

How to Get to the Main Roster in WWE 2K17:

1. Start in NXT: Begin your career in the NXT brand, WWE’s developmental territory. Participate in matches, rivalries, and storylines to gain experience and build your reputation.

2. Increase Popularity: To get noticed by the main roster, you need to increase your popularity and fan base. This can be achieved by winning matches, earning high ratings, and engaging in exciting storylines.

3. Complete NXT Objectives: Throughout your NXT journey, you will receive various objectives to complete. Make sure to accomplish these tasks as they provide valuable rewards and increase your chances of being called up.

4. Win Championships: Winning championships in NXT showcases your skills and increases your chances of being promoted to the main roster. Aim to become the NXT Champion or secure other titles to catch the attention of the decision-makers.

5. Interact with Superstars: Build relationships with WWE superstars in the game by engaging in backstage interviews, forming alliances, or even starting rivalries. These interactions can lead to opportunities to move up the ranks.

6. Get Called Up: Once you have built a strong reputation and achieved significant milestones in NXT, you may receive a call-up to the main roster. This can happen after winning a major championship or completing specific objectives.

Interesting Facts about WWE 2K17:

1. Largest Roster Yet: WWE 2K17 features the largest roster in the series’ history, with over 130 playable superstars and legends from various eras, including current WWE stars and Hall of Famers.

2. Creation Suite: The game offers an extensive creation suite, allowing players to customize everything from their superstar’s appearance and entrance to their own arenas and championships. The possibilities are virtually endless.

3. Promo Engine: WWE 2K17 introduced a new promo engine that enables players to cut their own promos, mimicking the real-life WWE experience. Your words and actions during promos affect your popularity and storylines.

4. MyCareer Mode: The game’s MyCareer mode allows players to experience the journey from NXT to the main roster as a created superstar. It includes a branching storyline with various choices and consequences.

5. Updated Universe Mode: Universe Mode received significant updates in WWE 2K17, offering a more immersive experience. Players can create their own WWE shows, manage rivalries, and book matches for ultimate control.

6. Online Multiplayer: WWE 2K17 offers robust online multiplayer options, allowing players to compete against each other in various match types or team up to create their own factions and dominate the virtual WWE world.

Common Questions about WWE 2K17:

1. Can I create my own superstar?

Yes, WWE 2K17 provides an extensive character creation suite where you can customize your superstar’s appearance, moveset, entrance, and even their attire.

2. How do I win matches?

Winning matches requires a combination of strategy, timing, and skill. Master the game’s mechanics, perform signature and finishing moves, and capitalize on your opponent’s weaknesses to secure victories.

3. Can I play as female superstars?

Yes, WWE 2K17 includes a roster of female superstars, allowing you to play as your favorite WWE women’s wrestler or create your own female superstar.

4. Can I play with friends locally?

Yes, WWE 2K17 supports local multiplayer, allowing you to play against friends on the same console or team up for tag team matches.

5. Are there downloadable content (DLC) available?

Yes, WWE 2K17 offers various DLC packs, including additional playable superstars, arenas, attires, and movesets. These can be purchased separately or as part of the game’s season pass.

6. Can I import custom logos and music?

Yes, WWE 2K17 allows you to import custom logos and music for your created superstars, arenas, and championships. This feature adds a personal touch to your virtual WWE experience.

7. Are there different match types available?

Yes, WWE 2K17 offers a wide range of match types, including singles, tag team, triple threat, ladder matches, Hell in a Cell, and many more. Each match type has its own unique rules and challenges.

8. Can I create my own Pay-Per-View event?

Yes, WWE 2K17’s Universe Mode enables you to create your own Pay-Per-View events, complete with customized match cards, storylines, and championships. You can also assign specific superstars to participate in these events.

9. Can I simulate matches?

Yes, if you prefer not to play every match, you can simulate them. The AI will control the superstars, and you can watch the match’s outcome.

10. Can I interfere in matches?

Yes, WWE 2K17 allows you to interfere in matches by attacking superstars or distracting the referee. This can lead to interesting storylines and rivalries.

11. Are there backstage brawls?

Yes, backstage brawls are a part of WWE 2K17. You can explore backstage areas, utilize various objects as weapons, and even perform devastating finishers in these backstage environments.

12. Can I create my own championships?

Yes, the creation suite in WWE 2K17 allows you to design and customize your own championships. You can choose the belt’s design, name, and even assign it to specific superstars or divisions.

13. Can I play as legends?

Yes, WWE 2K17 features a roster of legendary superstars, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and many more. You can play as these legends or recreate classic matches and rivalries.

14. Can I form tag teams and stables?

Yes, you can form tag teams and stables in WWE 2K17. Create alliances with other superstars, assign team names, and compete for tag team championships.

15. Can I change the difficulty settings?

Yes, WWE 2K17 allows you to adjust the difficulty settings to match your skill level. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, you can find the right challenge for you.

In conclusion, WWE 2K17 offers an immersive and customizable experience for wrestling fans. By following the steps mentioned above, you can navigate your way from NXT to the main roster. With its extensive roster, creation suite, and various game modes, WWE 2K17 provides endless hours of entertainment for players wanting to step into the virtual WWE universe.





