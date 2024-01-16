Xcom Long War Stuck On Loading User Settings



XCOM: Long War is a popular mod for the strategy game XCOM: Enemy Unknown, renowned for its challenging gameplay and enhanced content. However, like any game, it is not without its issues. One of the most frustrating problems that players encounter is getting stuck on the loading screen while trying to access their user settings. In this article, we will discuss this issue and provide some possible solutions. Additionally, we will also explore six interesting facts about XCOM: Long War and answer 15 common questions related to the game.

Stuck on Loading User Settings:

1. Ensure Mod Compatibility: Before diving into any troubleshooting steps, ensure that the XCOM: Long War mod is compatible with your version of the game. Sometimes, an outdated mod can cause conflicts and lead to loading issues.

2. Verify Game Files: In the Steam library, right-click on XCOM: Enemy Unknown and select “Properties.” Navigate to the “Local Files” tab and click on “Verify Integrity of Game Files.” This process will check for any corrupted or missing files and replace them accordingly.

3. Disable Other Mods: If you have any other mods installed, try disabling them temporarily to see if the issue persists. Conflicting mods can often cause loading problems.

4. Delete Configuration Files: Navigate to your XCOM: Enemy Unknown installation folder (usually located in Program Files) and delete the “DefaultUserOptions.ini” and “XComEngine.ini” files. Launch the game again to allow the files to regenerate with default settings.

5. Update Graphics Drivers: Outdated graphics drivers can sometimes cause loading issues in games. Visit your graphics card manufacturer’s website and download the latest drivers for your specific model.

6. Reinstall the Game: If all else fails, try uninstalling and reinstalling both XCOM: Enemy Unknown and the Long War mod. This step will ensure a clean installation and may resolve any underlying issues causing the loading problem.

Interesting Facts about XCOM: Long War:

1. Long War Development: XCOM: Long War was developed by a team of modders known as Long War Studios. Led by John Lumpkin, the team created this extensive modification to provide a more challenging and immersive experience for XCOM players.

2. Enhanced Gameplay: Long War significantly expands the original game, adding new soldier classes, alien types, and missions, while also increasing the difficulty across the board. It introduces a strategic layer with additional resources to manage, making decisions more critical.

3. Community Recognition: XCOM: Long War received widespread acclaim from both the XCOM community and game developers. It garnered attention for its ability to breathe new life into the XCOM franchise, providing countless hours of gameplay and replayability.

4. Long War Rebalance: The mod also rebalances the game’s mechanics, making it more realistic and challenging. It addresses the perceived flaws in the original game’s balance, such as overpowered alien abilities and underpowered soldier classes.

5. Development Legacy: The success of XCOM: Long War influenced the design of XCOM 2, the sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown. Many features and mechanics in XCOM 2 were inspired by the Long War mod, showcasing its impact on the franchise.

6. Continued Support: Despite the release of XCOM 2, the Long War modding team continued to support and update XCOM: Long War, ensuring compatibility with new game versions and adding new content for players to enjoy.

Common Questions about XCOM: Long War:

1. Is XCOM: Long War available for XCOM 2?

No, XCOM: Long War is a mod specifically designed for XCOM: Enemy Unknown and is not compatible with XCOM 2.

2. Can I install XCOM: Long War on console versions of XCOM: Enemy Unknown?

No, XCOM: Long War is only available for the PC version of XCOM: Enemy Unknown. Console versions do not support mods.

3. Does XCOM: Long War work with other mods?

XCOM: Long War is not designed to work with other mods, as it significantly alters the game’s mechanics and balance. It is recommended to play with only Long War enabled.

4. Can I switch between XCOM: Long War and the vanilla game?

Switching between XCOM: Long War and the vanilla game is not recommended, as they are separate mods that alter the game in different ways. It is best to choose one and stick with it.

5. Is XCOM: Long War compatible with XCOM: Enemy Within?

Yes, XCOM: Long War is compatible with the XCOM: Enemy Within expansion. However, it is recommended to install Long War on a fresh installation of the game.

6. How do I uninstall XCOM: Long War?

To uninstall XCOM: Long War, navigate to your XCOM: Enemy Unknown installation folder and remove the “XEW” folder and the “DefaultModOptions.ini” file.

7. Can I use XCOM: Long War on the Ironman difficulty setting?

Yes, XCOM: Long War is compatible with the Ironman difficulty setting. However, be prepared for an even greater challenge as the mod significantly increases the game’s difficulty.

8. Does XCOM: Long War change the game’s story or campaign?

XCOM: Long War does not change the core story or campaign of XCOM: Enemy Unknown. It enhances the gameplay and adds new elements, while the overall narrative remains the same.

9. Are there any specific system requirements for XCOM: Long War?

The system requirements for XCOM: Long War are the same as XCOM: Enemy Unknown. Please refer to the game’s official system requirements for more information.

10. Can I play XCOM: Long War without playing the vanilla game first?

While it is not necessary to complete the vanilla game before playing XCOM: Long War, it is highly recommended to have a basic understanding of XCOM: Enemy Unknown’s mechanics and gameplay.

11. Are there any known bugs or issues with XCOM: Long War?

XCOM: Long War is a complex mod, and although the Long War Studios team has worked diligently to address bugs and issues, some may still exist. It is recommended to visit the mod’s official forums for the latest information and patches.

12. Can I transfer my XCOM: Long War save files to another computer?

Yes, XCOM: Long War save files can be transferred to another computer. Locate the save files folder in your XCOM: Enemy Unknown installation directory and copy the relevant files to the new computer.

13. Is XCOM: Long War compatible with other languages besides English?

XCOM: Long War is compatible with multiple languages, including English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish. However, some language-specific issues may arise, so it is best to consult the mod’s official forums for detailed information.

14. Can I play XCOM: Long War in multiplayer mode?

No, XCOM: Long War does not support multiplayer gameplay. It is a single-player mod that focuses on enhancing the single-player experience.

15. Are there any additional mods that complement XCOM: Long War?

Yes, several mods complement XCOM: Long War, adding further customization options, graphics enhancements, or quality-of-life improvements. Some popular mods include Long War Perk Pack, Long War Toolbox, and Long War SMG Pack.

In conclusion, while getting stuck on the loading screen while accessing user settings in XCOM: Long War can be frustrating, there are several potential solutions to resolve this issue. By following the troubleshooting steps outlined above, players can hopefully enjoy their enhanced XCOM: Long War experience. Additionally, the interesting facts and common questions discussed in this article provide further insights into the mod and help players better understand its mechanics and intricacies.





