Zelda Breath Of The Wild Shae Moʼsah Shrine



Zelda Breath Of The Wild: Shae Mo’sah Shrine and 6 Interesting Facts

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an incredibly immersive and vast game that offers players a breathtaking open-world experience. One of the many intriguing aspects of the game is the numerous shrines scattered across the map. These shrines not only provide players with valuable resources and abilities but also offer thought-provoking puzzles to solve. In this article, we will delve into the intricacies of one such shrine: Shae Mo’sah Shrine, and also discuss six interesting facts about it.

Shae Mo’sah Shrine is located in the Gerudo Highlands, within the Gerudo region of Hyrule. To reach the shrine, players must first complete the quest “The Thunder Helm” and obtain the Thunder Helm from Riju, the Gerudo Chief. Once you have the helm, head to the southeast of Gerudo Town, and you will find the entrance to the shrine atop a cliff.

Upon entering Shae Mo’sah Shrine, players will encounter a series of challenges and puzzles that will test their problem-solving skills and resourcefulness. The main focus of this shrine revolves around the manipulation of electricity and metal objects. The shrine’s name, “Shae Mo’sah,” translates to “Test of Power” in the Sheikah language, which perfectly encapsulates the challenges that lie ahead.

Now, let’s explore six interesting facts about Shae Mo’sah Shrine:

1. Electricity and Magnesis: In Shae Mo’sah Shrine, players will encounter various metal platforms and objects that must be moved to progress through the shrine. By using the Magnesis rune ability on your Sheikah Slate, you can control these metal objects and create pathways or solve puzzles. However, be cautious of the electrified water and electric currents that can harm Link if he comes into contact with them.

2. Thunderblade: As you explore Shae Mo’sah Shrine, you will come across a treasure chest that contains a Thunderblade. This powerful sword emits electricity, making it ideal for defeating enemies or solving puzzles that involve conducting electricity.

3. Moving Platforms: The shrine features a series of moving platforms that players must navigate to reach their objectives. Use the Magnesis ability to control metal blocks and create paths across gaps or to manipulate platforms to reach higher areas.

4. Electric Currents: Throughout the shrine, you will encounter puzzles involving electric currents. These currents can be redirected using metal objects to unlock doors, activate switches, or power up mechanisms.

5. Trial of Thunder: The main challenge in Shae Mo’sah Shrine is the Trial of Thunder. In this trial, players must guide an electric charge through a series of metal blocks to unlock the final area of the shrine. This trial requires careful planning and precise manipulation of metal objects to create a pathway for the charge.

6. Spirit Orb: Upon completing the challenges within Shae Mo’sah Shrine, players will be rewarded with a Spirit Orb. Collecting four Spirit Orbs allows players to exchange them for either a heart container or stamina vessel, enhancing Link’s abilities.

Now, let’s address some common questions players may have about Shae Mo’sah Shrine:

1. How do I reach Shae Mo’sah Shrine?

To reach Shae Mo’sah Shrine, you need to complete the quest “The Thunder Helm” in the Gerudo region and obtain the Thunder Helm from Riju, the Gerudo Chief. The shrine is located southeast of Gerudo Town, atop a cliff.

2. What abilities do I need to complete the shrine?

Having the Magnesis ability on your Sheikah Slate is crucial to manipulate the metal objects within the shrine.

3. How do I solve the puzzles involving electricity?

Use the Magnesis ability to control metal objects and create pathways for the electric currents. Avoid contact with electrified water and electric currents, as they can harm Link.

4. What is the Thunderblade, and how can I obtain it?

The Thunderblade is a powerful sword that emits electricity. You can find it in a treasure chest within Shae Mo’sah Shrine.

5. What is the Trial of Thunder?

The Trial of Thunder is the main challenge within Shae Mo’sah Shrine. It requires players to guide an electric charge through a series of metal blocks to unlock the final area of the shrine.

6. How many Spirit Orbs can I obtain from this shrine?

Completing Shae Mo’sah Shrine rewards players with one Spirit Orb, which can be exchanged for either a heart container or stamina vessel.

7. Are there any other rewards in the shrine?

Aside from the Spirit Orb, players can find various treasure chests containing valuable items and resources.

8. Are there any enemies in the shrine?

No, Shae Mo’sah Shrine does not have any enemies. It focuses solely on puzzles and challenges.

9. Can I return to the shrine after completing it?

Yes, players can revisit Shae Mo’sah Shrine at any time to explore its puzzles or acquire missed resources.

10. How long does it take to complete Shae Mo’sah Shrine?

The time required to complete the shrine varies depending on the player’s problem-solving skills and familiarity with the game mechanics. On average, it can take around 15-30 minutes.

11. Can I complete the shrine without the Thunder Helm?

No, the Thunder Helm is required to access Shae Mo’sah Shrine. Complete the quest “The Thunder Helm” in the Gerudo region to obtain it.

12. Can I use other abilities in the shrine?

While other abilities on the Sheikah Slate might come in handy during exploration, the main ability required to solve puzzles in Shae Mo’sah Shrine is Magnesis.

13. Are there any hidden secrets within the shrine?

Exploring the shrine thoroughly may unveil hidden treasure chests or additional challenges that award valuable items.

14. Can I complete the shrine with low health or stamina?

There are no combat encounters within Shae Mo’sah Shrine, so health and stamina are not critical factors for completing it. However, having higher stamina may make certain puzzles easier to solve.

15. Are there any unique strategies for completing the shrine?

Experiment with different ways to manipulate metal objects using the Magnesis ability. Creative thinking and problem-solving skills are key to overcoming the challenges within the shrine.

In conclusion, Shae Mo'sah Shrine offers players an electrifying and engaging experience within the Gerudo region of Breath of the Wild. By using the Magnesis ability and solving puzzles involving electricity and metal objects, players can navigate through the shrine's challenges and claim their well-deserved Spirit Orb. So, gear up, embrace the Test of Power, and enjoy the thrill of conquering this fascinating shrine in the vast world of Hyrule.





